Percifield commended; Commissioners address alternative classroom need

Apr. 4—The Johnson County Commissioners Court tackled the need for additional classroom space for the Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Program during their Monday meeting and congratulated Alvarado resident John Percifield Sr. for his years of service on the Johnson County Historical Commission.

Commissioners also proclaimed April 15-17 as Antique Alley Texas days in Johnson County.

Johnson County Juvenile Justice Department Director Cristy Malott apprised commissioners of the classroom challenge earlier last month.

COVID-19, population growth and other factors have increased the number of mandatory removal students ordered to attend the Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Program, Malott said.

The current classroom, in the Juvenile Justice Center, can accommodate about 16 students. Unfortunately, those numbers have doubled and may well continue to rise.

Malott last month asked commissioners to consider purchase of a portable classroom building to be placed adjacent the Juvenile Justice Center.

Commissioners discussed that option as well as the possibility of renovating part of the Juvenile Justice Center to allow for a larger classroom.

"That could still be an option down the road," Commissioner Larry Woolley said after Monday's meeting. "But part of that area is where they keep their permanent record storage so all of that would have to be moved elsewhere. We talked about it, but it's not really a feasible choice right now."

Malott and commissioners also discussed buying or leasing another location for classroom use. The Juvenile Justice Center sits adjacent to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

That option raised security concerns among commissioners.

"With the current classroom being right there in the building next to the sheriff's office there's always deputies available should any problems come up," Commissioner Kenny Howell said. "But if we were to move that classroom to another place you run into the danger of, if something comes up, teachers and the other students for several minutes before the Cleburne police could respond to the scene."

The option of purchasing a portable building, however, proved problematic as well.

"Cristy was saying the building would be needed by August when the next school year begins," Woolley said. "But the vendor we met with in court said he couldn't guarantee delivery by then. So we weren't comfortable with taking a chance that a building may or may not be available in time."

The vendor, Howell said, told commissioners that such buildings normally could be delivered within 90 days.

"But, with the way things are now with everyone having trouble finding employees and shortages and increased prices on materials [the vendor] told us there's just no way to guarantee a building by August at this time," Howell said.

Reaching out to Cleburne ISD resulted in a solution.

CISD offered to rent for $600 a month including utilities the old Adams Elementary School.

"It's actually a new wing that was built onto the old school that we will be using," Woolley said. "It's a phenomenal deal. You can't rent anything around here for $600 and so it just seemed the smart thing to do for now. This option also gives us more space than a portable building would too."

Johnson County Precinct 1 Constable Matt Wylie helped out as well.

"Because we still had those security concerns of having those kids in a building away from the Juvenile Justice Center," Woolley said. "But Wylie provides school resource officers for CISD and said he can office one of those officers out of [Adams] so that solves that problem."

The increased student load also requires hiring of an additional teacher.

It remains to be determined whether the county will pay for rental costs and additional teacher out of department or American Rescue Plan Funding money.

"That's still a discussion but chances are we will be able to pay for all of that using ARPA funds," Woolley said.

Johnson County received about $34.2 million in ARPA funds. The federally allocated funds to mitigate and/or make up for losses caused by the pandemic

History and tourism

Commissioners joined County Judge Roger Harmon in congratulating Percifield for his service to the county.

"I tried to get him to stay but couldn't talk him out of it," Harmon said of Percifield. "But the Johnson County Historical Commission plays such an important role in preserving the history of our county and John's been a huge part of that."

Percifield served as chairman of the commission from 2011-2021.

"It seems like only yesterday I started this journey, but time flies when you're having fun," Percifield said.

In addition to research, projects and educational endeavors, the JCHC plays a large role in the Johnson County Courthouse Museum which, through artifacts, documents and programs, chronicles the history of Johnson County and the county's cities.

Percifield and Harmon both referenced their long acquaintance and friendship.

"I can even remember when Roger was in high school and courting his [future wife, Martha Harmon] in the hallways," Percifield said. "I had to encourage him to go to class."

Percifield spoke of the county's history including the courthouse's renovation and centennial celebrations earlier this century, and the value of the Courthouse Museum.

"We have a courthouse we can be really proud of and the addition of the museum after the renovations is something very important and good to have," Percifield said. "We've had a lot of people come from all over to visit through the years."

Percifield spoke of the future as well.

"Johnson County is growing and I think, with a little work, we could really become a destination for people to come and visit," Percifield said. "We have a number of museums and other attractions and a lot to do and see here."

When it comes to contributions to Johnson County and county history, Percifield's name will not soon be forgotten, Commissioner Rick Bailey said.

Commissioners urged residents to partake of Antique Alley Texas, a twice yearly event that dates from 1999 and stretches from Cleburne to Grandview and on to Maypearl and also includes other cities both in Johnson and other counties.

"It's known throughout the state and brings in people from all over," event organizer Nita Redmon said. "Through retail, gas, food, motel, people holding garage and yard sales and other activity it means so much to Johnson County."

On a sadder note, Harmon proclaimed April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Johnson County. With 264,420 alleged victims of child abuse in Texas last year and 1,997 in Johnson County, the statistics are staggering, Harmon said.

"They really should hit home in your heart as to the importance of taking care of our children," Harmon said.