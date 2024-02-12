Perdido Key snowbirds are key to winter business survival on Gulf Coast.

They know horseradish in Eau Claire, Wisconsin − it's billed as the "Horseradish Capital of the World." But plastic babies in cakes and "Laissez les bons temps rouler"? No, that's a Gulf Coast thing. Yet Eau Claire resident Fred Theiste knows his Mardi Gras traditions well.

He's one of the thousands of snowbirds who fly and drive south to the Gulf Coast region each year to winter in warmer, brighter climes. Perdido Key, where Theiste and so many other snowbirds flock, depends on their annual migration each winter to help keep businesses afloat during the off-season. He has wintered at Perdido Key for 11 years.

"I love it up here,'' said 79-year-old Theiste, a retired Lutheran minister, while sipping a draft beer at a sold-out snowbird Mardi Gras-themed event at the iconic Flora-Bama Lounge on the Florida-Alabama state line on Perdido Key. "It's so nice, laid-back and relaxed. It's not as crowded as South Miami or the Villages or places like that."

Theiste and his wife, Jan, arrived in Perdido Key on Dec. 1 and won't depart for Wisconsin until mid-March.

Escambia County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh, whose district includes Perdido Key, said snowbirds such as Theiste and his wife, are vital to the area economy.

"They're incredibly important and we want more of them to come,'' Bergosh said. "Those units on Perdido Key would sit vacant. They help provide jobs and revenue during the winter to help sustain the economy. Most of them are here for months at a time and are vital parts of the community while they are here."

At Thursday's Snowbird Hootenanny at the Flora-Bama, 150 snowbirds came to the event to eat red beans and rice, some blackened shrimp, King Cake and collect beads from the numerous Perdido Key vendors that were at the Hootenanny.

Live music rocked from the stage, while snowbirds − at least a few pushing walkers − sat at the wooden tables most often with other snowbirds from their state. (At this event, Michigan snowbirds were the majority.) The event, the third of four snowbird hootenannies hosted by the Perdido Key Chamber of Commerce this winter, was sold out months in advance. The final snowbird hootenanny will be on Feb. 22 and is Hawaiian themed. It is also sold out.

"Most of them have been coming here for years,'' said Tammy Thurow, Perdido Key Chamber president. "They're so important to our culture and our economy. They support our local businesses and really integrate into the community while they are here. We depend on them."

Even during COVID, Perdido Key, which has no hotels but instead vacation rental condominiums and Airbnb listings, Perdido Key fared better than most tourism destinations, said Darien Schaefer, president and CEO of Visit Pensacola.

"Florida was open while California, New York and others were shut down, so we were able to recover quicker," he said. "There was pent-up demand, and we were able to take advantage of it. There was a huge spike in demand, and we were able to hold onto that growth. Perdido Key really has been a beneficiary the last few years."

The number of vacation rental listings in Perdido Key has increased 5.1 percent from January 2023 to January 2024 from 2,130 to 2,239.

"We're seeing more and more people,'' Thurow said at Thursday's hootenanny, which soon involved seniors playing various games, including catching Mardi Gras beads in fishing nets. "COVID gave us a hit, but it didn't last long and the people came back and are coming back in big numbers. But we would love to see more."

Tourism officials would love to lure potential snowbirds such as Pittsburgh resident Charleen Kondrot, who is on Perdido Key visiting her friend, snowbird and fellow Pittsburgh resident Denise Siwik, who is snowbirding for her 10th year on the Key.

"I think it's a wonderful place,'' Kondrot said, stepping out of the Flora-Bama tented room to talk a bit. "I'm having a great time."

Siwik said Perdido Key is her bit of paradise, a needed escape from harsh winters and the responsibilities of home.

"Pittsburgh doesn't know anything about Mardi Gras,'' said Siwik, who was draped with Mardi Gras beads. "I love it. I love the history of it. People in Pittsburgh think it is only New Orleans. They don't know it started in Mobile and about Pensacola's Mardi Gras history."

She arrived on Perdido Key in November and will stay through mid-March, staying busy visiting area restaurants and businesses, including trips into Pensacola.

"We went to see the Glenn Miller Orchestra at the Naval Air Station and we went on a boat ride,'' Siwik said. "We do a lot. There's not a thing I don't like about Perdido Key."

Perdido Key businesses feel likewise.

"They are our business during the winter,'' said Flora-Bama marketing director Jennifer Parnell. "Our employees depend on them for jobs. In January and February, they are the bulk of our business. They are extremely important to us."

