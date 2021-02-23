Perdue Changes Course, Won’t Run for U.S. Senate in Georgia in 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brittany Bernstein
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former Senator David Perdue (R., Ga.) announced Tuesday that he will not enter the race for U.S. Senate in Georgia next year, one week after filing paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to be a candidate.

“This is a personal decision, not a political one,” Perdue said in a statement. “I am confident that whoever wins the Republican Primary next year will defeat the Democrat candidate in the General election for this seat, and I will do everything I can to make that happen.”

The statement marks an aboutface from Perdue’s filing last week, which signaled he would seek redemption after losing his Senate seat to Democrat Jon Ossoff in a January runoff election. Perdue received 49.4 percent of the vote to Ossoff’s 50.6 percent.

Republicans lost both Georgia Senate seats in that race, with Democrat Raphael Warnock defeating then-Senator Kelly Loeffler for the other seat.

“As we saw in my race in November, Georgia is not a blue state,” Perdue said. “The more Georgians that vote, the better Republicans do. These two current liberal US Senators do not represent the values of a majority of Georgians.”

Warnock will be up for reelection in 2022 as he won his seat in a special election. Loeffler and former representative Doug Collins are among those eyeing a challenge.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Former Georgia Sen. Perdue Will Not Challenge Raphael Warnock In 2022

    Ex-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, however, has not ruled out jumping into the upcoming race.

  • Kulfi Beauty is the brand making inclusive products for South Asian people

    This brand has perfected pigment.

  • Change up: Indians moving on after expected Lindor trade

    For the Indians, the changes go beyond just dropping their debated name. As a new season dawns, the four-time All-Star shortstop and face of the franchise is long gone, traded to the New York Mets this winter along with one of Cleveland's most popular players and established pitchers. Manager Terry Francona, who zips around Cleveland on a scooter, is driving a golf cart after surgery.

  • Godzilla vs Kong's timeline explains why King Kong is so much bigger now

    From Diddy to Donkey Kong.

  • Philadelphia Eagles set to release WR Alshon Jeffery

    Philadelphia Eagles set to release WR Alshon Jeffery

  • Ohio State Abuse Scandal Docuseries in the Works From Sports Illustrated and George Clooney’s Smokehouse Pictures

    George Clooney and Grant Heslov’s Smokehouse Pictures and Sports Illustrated Studios will produce a docuseries about a sports doctor at Ohio State University who was accused of sexual abuse over the last three decades and how the ensuing scandal was covered up. The documentary series is based on reporting by Jon Wertheim, who for the October 5, 2020 cover story of Sports Illustrated wrote the article “Why Aren’t More People Talking About the Ohio State Sex Abuse Scandal?” The article uncovered over 350 reported cases of student athletes accusing Ohio State’s sports doctor Richard Strauss of sexual assault and manipulation, as well as how the scandal remained concealed for years. “This article uncovers the most widespread sexual abuse scandal in the history of American higher education. It is a story about power, abuse, enabling and the hierarchy of college sports that had been concealed for far too long,” Wertheim said in a statement. “Because these courageous men made the decision to remain silent no longer, we can finally begin to hold the abuser, and those who were complicit in their silence, accountable for their actions — and inactions. With the help of 101 Studios, Authentic Brands Group and Smokehouse Pictures, their voices and stories—harrowing as they are — will be amplified.” Also Read: Woody Allen, Soon-Yi Previn Slam HBO's 'Allen v. Farrow' as 'Hatchet Job Riddled With Falsehoods' Mark Coleman, a UFC Heavyweight champion and an alum of Ohio State, speaks in the documentary and in Wertheim’s piece accusing Strauss of administering anabolic steroids to him. SI additionally reported that after an investigation found merit in other sexual abuse accusations against Strauss, he was quietly let go, but no formal reports were ever filed, and he remained on the university’s payroll as a tenured professor. Only 162 of Strauss’ accusers have reached a settlement of $250,000 each, and there are over 250 claims still pending. Strauus died of suicide 2005. “We’re very pleased to partner with 101 Studios and Sports Illustrated in bringing this devastating and tragic story to light,” Clooney and Heslov said in a statement. “It’s enormously important that we continue to shine a light on this ongoing, painful story and further explore its wide-ranging effects,” Marc Rosen, president, entertainment at Authentic Brands Group, who in partnership with 101 Studios formed Sports Illustrated Studios in 2020, said in a statement. “We are lucky to be able to tap into the exceptional journalism of Sports Illustrated’s Jon Wertheim and we are incredibly proud and humbled to bring even more awareness to his investigation.” Also Read: FKA Twigs Says Shia LaBeouf Used 'Calculated, Systematic' Control Tactics: 'This Is How an Abuser Tests Your Boundaries' George Clooney and Grant Heslov of Smokehouse Pictures will serve as executive producers along with Jon Wertheim. Jamie Salter, Corey Salter, and Marc Rosen of Sports Illustrated Studios along with David Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari of 101 Studios will also executive produce. Andrew Kramer of Loeb & Loeb negotiated the deal on behalf of Sports Illustrated Studios. Read original story Ohio State Abuse Scandal Docuseries in the Works From Sports Illustrated and George Clooney’s Smokehouse Pictures At TheWrap

  • Texas man charged after storming US Capitol, making death threats against Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and police officer

    Miller tweeted "assassinate AOC" hours after posting pictures of himself storming the Capitol. "Next time we bring the guns," he said in another post.

  • 'A new beginning': New Jersey becomes 13th state to legalize recreational marijuana, dismissing 'broken, indefensible' laws

    New Jersey is the 13th state to legalize weed, after Gov. Phil Murphy signed a marijuana legalization into law.

  • Biden Declares Major Disaster in Texas after Winter Storm Causes Power, Water Shortages

    President Biden issued a major disaster declaration for the state of Texas on Saturday, after a winter storm knocked out power and heat across the state and left millions of residents without potable water. Residents of Houston, Austin, San Antonio, and other cities are being told to boil water, and 1,180 public water systems in 160 counties in the state reported service disruptions as of Friday morning, The Texas Tribune reported. Many residents were cut off from power and heating for the past week, although the state’s electrical grid restored most service on Friday. Biden “declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Texas and ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe winter storms,” according to a statement from the White House. “Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.” The president said on Friday that he intended to travel to Texas as soon as possible, but that he didn’t want his visit to create logistical hurdles for responders on the ground. The storm could cause roughly $18 billion in property damage, according to predictions by catastrophe-modeling firm Karen Clark & Co. “This event has snow and ice, but it is predominantly a freezing event and most of the claims are going to be related to water damage,” Clark told The Wall Street Journal. Much of that damage is caused by water pipes that have frozen and burst in buildings across Texas.

  • UK jobless rate hits 5.1% as Sunak readies more job support

    Britain's jobless rate rose to 5.1% in the last three months of 2020, its highest in nearly five years but still lower than it would have been without a huge coronavirus jobs support scheme that finance minister Rishi Sunak looks set to extend next week. Separate data from the Office for National Statistics showed that the number of employees on company payrolls in January rose by 83,000 from December, the second monthly increase and its biggest since January 2015. The jobless rate - the highest since the first three months of 2016 - was in line with the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

  • Politics latest news: Scotland to return to tiers from end of April, confirms Nicola Sturgeon

    Plans to ease lockdown earlier were axed after Sage warning The key dates revealed for easing restrictions in England Sir Graham Brady: We surrendered our freedom to lockdown – never again Alex Salmond accuses Nicola Sturgeon's husband of trying to imprison him Coronavirus latest news: No guarantee England will end restrictions on June 21, Boris Johnson warns Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Scotland will return to a tiered system from the last week in April, Nicola Sturgeon has said, as she confirmed her 'framework' would be staggered by three weeks - two weeks faster than in England. The First Minister told MSPs the five-level system should see the entire country enter Level 4 and drop down to Level 3, which would see sectors such as non-essential retail reopen from April 26. The stay at home restriction will be lifted from April 5. She said: "It is therefore from the last week of April that we would expect to see phased but significant reopening of the economy, including non-essential retail, hospitality and services like gyms and hairdressers. "And, of course, the more of us who are vaccinated and the more we all stick by the rules now, the faster that safe pace is likely to be - if we all stay in this together, our progress will be greater." She added: "It is important to stress, of course, that all of this depends on us continuing to suppress the virus now - and continuing to accept some trade-offs for a period, for example on international travel." Follow the latest updates below.

  • Australian PM warns of 'culture problem' after allegations of rape in parliament

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Saturday he was "sickened" by allegations of sexual assault in Parliament House, adding that there was a "culture" problem at the government building. Brittany Higgins said on Friday, in a statement reported by the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC), that the man had raped her two years ago in parliament. Morrison apologised to Higgins on Tuesday for the way her complaint was handled at that time, ordering a probe into the government's workplace culture.

  • China's rise to define transatlantic ties, NATO chief says

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called on Friday for Europe, Canada and the United States to uphold the international rules-based order that Russia and China are challenging, and described Beijing's rising power as a defining issue. The growing power of China is reshaping the priorities of the Atlantic alliance, which traditionally focused on the threat from Russia but now is seeking a consensus among Western nations that Beijing is no longer a benign trading partner.

  • Taiwan scrambles air force again after Chinese exercises in South China Sea

    Taiwan's air force scrambled for a second straight day on Saturday after a dozen Chinese fighter aircraft and bombers carried out drills close to Taiwan-controlled islands in the disputed South China Sea, the defence ministry in Taipei said. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as Chinese territory, has carried out repeated air missions in the southwestern corner of Taiwan's air defence identification zone in recent months, mostly near the Pratas Islands.

  • Ukraine sanctions Kremlin ally Medvedchuk, says will take back fuel pipeline

    Ukraine on Friday announced sanctions on Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent opposition party leader with ties to the Kremlin, and also said it was taking back into state hands a pipeline that transports Russian oil products to Europe. Medvedchuk's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But a statement from Medvedchuk's party on Facebook said: "Today, Ukraine is one step closer to becoming a dictatorship."

  • Lindsey Graham latest Republican to 'bend the knee' to Trump in Mar-a-Lago visit

    Meeting with South Carolina congressman comes amid rift between party’s leaders

  • Islamabad edges Multan in PSL, Lahore beats Peshawar

    Lewis Gregory impressed with bat and ball to lift two-time champion Islamabad United to a three-wicket win against Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League on Sunday. Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi and Afghanistan legspinner Rashid Khan spurred Lahore Qalandars to a four-wicket win over former champions Peshawar Zalmi in the early game.

  • Winter storm: Memphis airport closed due to low water pressure; 1,100-plus canceled flights

    Memphis International Airport canceled all incoming and outgoing flights Friday due to lack of water-pressure. The city is also under a boil order.

  • Djokovic inches closer to Nadal, Federer with 18th Grand Slam title

    There were no surprises in Rod Laver Arena this year. A day after budding superstar Naomi Osaka won the women's Australian Open, mainstay Novak Djokovic won his third consecutive and ninth overall tournament on the men's side Sunday, defeating Daniil Medvedev, who was on a 20-match winning streak, in straight sets, 7-5, 6-2, 6-2. The 33-year-old Serbian has never lost a finals match in Melbourne in his storied career. He's appeared in the tournament 17 times now, coming away with the trophy more than half the time. The moment @DjokerNole claims his 9th #AusOpen title.#AO2021 pic.twitter.com/2sQVBGF0Wv — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 21, 2021 Djokovic and Medvedev, who used to practice together, offered each other effusive praise in their post-match speeches, with Djokovic telling his younger opponent "it's a matter of time" before he'll hoist his own Grand Slam trophy. The win also marks Djokovic's 18th Grand Slam title overall — he has five Wimbledon championships, three U.S. Open titles, and one French Open victory, as well — putting him two shy of his longtime rivals, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, who are tied for the most all time at 20. Djokovic is younger than both of them, and appears to be in a solid position to make a run at the record. Read more at ESPN. More stories from theweek.comMichael Cohen predicts Trump tax investigation will end with jail timeLate night hosts mock Ted Cruz's lame post-Mexico photo ops, cheer Trump's tax returns defeatResign, Andrew Cuomo

  • Haunted by unfounded fears for their fertility, British Indians are more likely to resist getting COVID-19 vaccine

    A report found that 56% of British Indians were vaccine-hesitant. They also worry vaccines are tainted with alcohol or meat products.