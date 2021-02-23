Perdue Changes Course, Won’t Run for U.S. Senate in Georgia in 2022

Former Senator David Perdue (R., Ga.) announced Tuesday that he will not enter the race for U.S. Senate in Georgia next year, one week after filing paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to be a candidate.

“This is a personal decision, not a political one,” Perdue said in a statement. “I am confident that whoever wins the Republican Primary next year will defeat the Democrat candidate in the General election for this seat, and I will do everything I can to make that happen.”

Full Perdue statement pic.twitter.com/b3Imm5mOpp — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 23, 2021

The statement marks an aboutface from Perdue’s filing last week, which signaled he would seek redemption after losing his Senate seat to Democrat Jon Ossoff in a January runoff election. Perdue received 49.4 percent of the vote to Ossoff’s 50.6 percent.

Republicans lost both Georgia Senate seats in that race, with Democrat Raphael Warnock defeating then-Senator Kelly Loeffler for the other seat.

“As we saw in my race in November, Georgia is not a blue state,” Perdue said. “The more Georgians that vote, the better Republicans do. These two current liberal US Senators do not represent the values of a majority of Georgians.”

Warnock will be up for reelection in 2022 as he won his seat in a special election. Loeffler and former representative Doug Collins are among those eyeing a challenge.

