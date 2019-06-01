Perdue Recalls Nearly 16 Tons of Ready-to-Eat Chicken Products

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

Perdue Foods has recalled 31,703 pounds of ready-to-eat refrigerated chicken nuggets, strips, and tenders because the products may contain pieces of bone, the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced. All these products had a use-by date of May 20, 2019, and are no longer in stores. However, some people may have the product in their freezers.

The fully cooked products are from the company’s Simply Smart Organics line: whole-grain breaded chicken breast nuggets, whole-grain breaded chicken breast strips, and gluten-free breaded chicken breast tenders.

The packages have the establishment number (which identifies the plant where the product was produced) “EST. P-369” on the front. The chicken products involved were shipped to stores across the country. (See product labels below.)

The FSIS received complaints from consumers who found the bone pieces in the product. There have been no confirmed reports of injury or illness. Still, consumers should take care to ensure that they don’t have any affected products at home.

“Bone fragments can damage your teeth, cut your mouth, or cause injury in the intestines if you swallow them,” says James E. Rogers, Ph.D., director of food safety research and testing at Consumer Reports. If you have any of these products on hand, don’t eat them. Throw them out or return them to the store for a refund.

The Details

Products recalled: Ready-to-eat, fully cooked chicken nuggets, strips, and tenders from Perdue Simply Smart Organics:

• 12-ounce plastic trays of Perdue Simply Smart Organics Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets—Whole Grain with “USE BY MAY 20 2019” on the front of the package and a UPC bar code of 072745-001642 on the back of the package.

• 12-ounce plastic trays containing Perdue Simply Smart Organics Breaded Chicken Breast Strips—Whole Grain with “USE BY MAY 20 2019” on the front of the package and a UPC bar code of 072745-002656 on the back of the package.

• 11.2-ounce plastic trays of Perdue Simply Smart Organics Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders—Gluten-Free with “USE BY MAY 20 2019” on the front of the package and a UPC bar code of 072745-001437 on the back of the package.

The problem: The chicken products may contain fragments of bone.

The fix: Throw the chicken away or return it to the store where you bought it for a refund.

How to contact the manufacturer: Call Perdue Foods at 866-866-3703.

How to contact the FSIS: If you experience a problem with meat or poultry, such as foreign objects in food or foodborne illness, you can report it on the FSIS website or by calling the USDA’s meat and poultry hotline at 888-674-6854.

