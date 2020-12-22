Perdue seeks payoff from Trump loyalty in Georgia runoff

FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 file photo, candidate for U.S. Senate Sen. David Perdue speaks during a campaign rally, in Cumming, Ga. Perdue is hoping years spent as one of Donald Trump's biggest defenders pays off in Georgia, a state the president lost in last month's election. Perdue and Georgia's other senator, Republican Kelly Loeffler, are both campaigning for Jan. 5 runoff elections that will decide control of the Senate. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 file photo, candidate for U.S. Senate Sen. David Perdue speaks during a campaign rally, in Cumming, Ga. Perdue is hoping years spent as one of Donald Trump's biggest defenders pays off in Georgia, a state the president lost in last month's election. Perdue and Georgia's other senator, Republican Kelly Loeffler, are both campaigning for Jan. 5 runoff elections that will decide control of the Senate. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
RUSS BYNUM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — In 2014, David Perdue introduced himself to Georgia voters as a corporate executive capable of bringing pragmatism to a Congress depicted in his first TV ad as a bunch of diaper-clad, crying babies.

“Help me change the childish behavior up there," he asked voters in his winning campaign for U.S. Senate.

Since then, the Republican who promised level-headed maturity in Washington has been swept up in the tornado of Donald Trump's White House. Perdue became one of the Senate's chief defenders of a president known for schoolyard insults and who still refuses to accept his own election defeat.

Now Perdue is at the center of one of the most intense Senate races in recent memory, fighting for reelection in a Jan. 5 runoff election that will determine which party controls the Senate. It's an unexpected role for a politician described even by close allies as someone who doesn't stir strong passions.

“He’s not flamboyant,” said Alec Poitevint, a Georgia businessman and GOP activist who serves as Perdue’s campaign chairman. “But one thing is, he’s consistent. He never changes.”

Perdue fell just short of the 50% threshold he needed to defeat Democrat Jon Ossoff outright on Nov. 3. Fellow Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler is in a runoff against Democrat Raphael Warnock. If both Perdue and Loeffler lose, Democrats will control the Senate in the new Congress.

Perdue's runoff campaign has focused on ensuring Trump's base shows up to vote again. The senator has backed the president's failed effort to toss out millions of votes and overturn Democrat Joe Biden's victory.

Though Perdue hasn’t repeated Trump’s election fraud claims, he backed a failed Texas lawsuit that sought to invalidate Biden’s victory in Georgia. Perdue also called for Georgia’s Republican secretary of state to resign, citing unspecified “mismanagement” of the election.

When the president came to Georgia this month for the stated purpose of firing up support for the Republican Senate candidates, Perdue could barely get a word in. When his turn at the microphone came, the senator had to plead for a chance to speak amid the crowd's roars of “Fight for Trump!”

When Perdue first ran for the Senate, the politician of the family was his first cousin: former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue, whom Trump would later pick as his agriculture secretary.

David Perdue ran on his executive experience. As CEO of Reebok in 2001, he was credited with helping revive the footwear brand. Perdue moved to Pillowtex, but couldn't save the struggling textile company from going under in 2003. He got mixed results leading Dollar General, where rapid expansion doubled stock prices but later hurt profits. Perdue resigned in 2007 as shareholders sold the retailer to private owners.

After being the boss in the private sector, and running on changing the way Congress does business, Perdue accepted his role as a junior lawmaker and mostly worked behind the scenes, said Jack Kingston, a former Georgia congressman and Republican who lost the 2014 Senate primary to Perdue.

“He came to town with this knowledge that it’s a system of seniority, it’s a system of consensus,” Kingston said. "That you can’t just go in there and say, `I’m a CEO of a Fortune 500 company and I want this done yesterday.'”

Perdue's profile rose as he showed an unflinching willingness to defend Trump even before he'd won the presidency. After the “Access Hollywood” recording of Trump boasting about groping women surfaced in the 2016 campaign, Perdue acknowledged that “this guy's no choir boy." Still, he said the nation needed an outsider like Trump.

Perdue spent the next four years making frequent TV appearances as an outspoken Trump ally.

“We have a person in the White House who is a person of destiny," Perdue told Capitol Hill reporters in 2017, "coming in at an important time when we need to break some eggs in Washington.”

Supporters say Perdue has delivered for Georgia. He helped secure funding for a $973 million expansion of Savannah's busy shipping channel as well as $3 billion in disaster aid for Georgia and Florida farmers who had crops devastated by Hurricane Michael in 2018.

Some question whether Perdue used his office for personal gain. Senate financial disclosures show stock trades during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic allowed him to avoid steep losses and reap big gains.

During an October debate, Ossoff accused Perdue of downplaying the health crisis while “looking after your own assets.” Perdue spokesman John Burke has said the Justice Department, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Senate Ethics Committee all examined Perdue's trading and found no grounds for criminal charges or ethics violations.

Regardless, Perdue's stock trades remain troubling, said Beth Rotman of the nonpartisan watchdog group Common Cause.

“It looks terrible if people are coming out of sessions of Congress and getting wealthy on their own at a time when everyday Americans are suffering,” Rotman said.

Perdue announced in May that his financial advisers would no longer trade individual stocks.

One of the Senate's wealthier members, Perdue lives in a gated area of Sea Island, a resort getaway that ranks among Georgia's richest communities. While campaigning, he projects a more down-home image, often wearing a blue jean jacket or posting social media photos from a casual breakfast at Waffle House.

Aside from rallies with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, Perdue has sought to avoid the media spotlight. He ducked the runoff's only debate, leaving Ossoff to face an empty podium. Bus tour stops haven't been made public, with invitations limited to loyal supporters.

Perdue declined an interview request from The Associated Press.

Former Republican political consultant Clint Murphy said he's supporting Ossoff — in part because he sees Perdue, who hasn’t held a public town hall since taking office, as too inaccessible to voters.

“The man didn’t build any relationships other than with the donor class,” said Murphy, now an independent who also voted for Biden. “You have a civic responsibility. And I think he’s totally failed at carrying out that function.”

If reelected, would Perdue's second term be his last? He has co-sponsored proposals to impose term limits, including two terms for senators, that made little headway. Burke said Perdue plans to continue that fight, but he did not answer whether Perdue would limit himself if not required by law.

“As far as I know, two terms is all he will be there,” campaign chairman Poitevint said. “He’s very passionate about term limits. Six years in Washington hasn’t changed that.”

___

Associated Press writer Ben Nadler in Atlanta contributed to this report.

Latest Stories

  • Ivanka Trump campaigns in Georgia, but makes no mention of her father's election fraud claims

    Ivanka Trump campaigned in Georgia on Monday for Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, but didn't mention her father's claims that election fraud had cost him victory in the state.

  • Kamala Harris campaigns in Georgia: '2020 ain't over until Jan. 5'

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris campaigned in Georgia on Monday for Senate Democratic hopefuls Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock, emphasizing the “need” for them in Washington.

  • After permit approved for whites-only church, small Minnesota town insists it isn't racist

    City leaders said if they had turned down Asatru Folk Assembly, they would have faced an expensive legal battle.

  • S. Korea scrambles jets after Chinese and Russian intrusion into air defense zone

    South Korea said on Tuesday it had scrambled fighter jets in response to an intrusion into South Korea's air defense identification zone by 19 Russian and Chinese military aircraft.

  • Texas veers away from national vaccination guidelines, will prioritize over 65 age group before essential workers

    Texas does not plan on following a federal advisory panel's recommendation that essential workers and people over age 75 should be next in line to receive COVID-19 vaccines after health care workers and long-term care facility residents, the state's health and human services department announced Monday.Instead, people in Texas who are over 65, as well as adults of any age with certain medical conditions considered coronavirus co-morbidities will receive priority. The department's announcement says the decision was reached after a state-level expert panel decided the "most vulnerable populations" should be protected as soon as possible, though it will likely be a few weeks before the state is done with the initial phase of vaccinations.> Texas breaks with CDC ACIP recommendations for next phase of covid19 vaccine prioritization; puts people 65+ and those with medical conditions that put them at high risk next in line after front-line health care workers and residents of long term care facilities pic.twitter.com/o3nDRaQpeZ> > — Meg Tirrell (@megtirrell) December 21, 2020There has been debate about who should receive shots next, with some arguing data clearly identifies age as one of the most significant factors in disease severity. But others believe the federal recommendation is the right call, since essential workers are at greater risk of coming into contact with the virus and don't have the luxury of working from home.More stories from theweek.com Televangelist Pat Robertson says Biden won, won't be president long, urges 'erratic' Trump to retire Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead? Trump is reportedly turning on 'virtually every person around him'

  • Report: Federal prosecutors have discussed obtaining Rudy Giuliani's emails

    Federal prosecutors for the Southern District of New York have been discussing with Justice Department officials in Washington whether to make a legal request for Rudy Giuliani's emails, two people with knowledge of the matter told NBC News.Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, is President Trump's personal lawyer. Under Justice Department policy, prosecutors must get approval from Washington before asking a judge to sign a search warrant for items that might be protected by attorney-client privilege; NBC News notes that it is not known if the approval was granted.In October 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported that SDNY prosecutors were investigating Giuliani and his business dealings in Ukraine, and as part of the probe, they examined Giuliani's bank records. That same month, two of Giuliani's associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were arrested and charged with campaign finance fraud. Parnas and Fruman both helped Giuliani try to dig up dirt in Ukraine about President-elect Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.The Washington Post reported in February that prosecutors had started talking with witnesses in an attempt to gather more documents for the investigation, and two people familiar with the matter stressed to NBC News that the probe is ongoing, with one saying it is "very active."Giuliani's attorney, Robert Costello, told NBC News he has "no reason to believe there's any truth to the allegations that there is renewed interest in my client." Earlier this month, The New York Times reported that Trump has talked with advisers about granting Giuliani a preemptive pardon.More stories from theweek.com Televangelist Pat Robertson says Biden won, won't be president long, urges 'erratic' Trump to retire Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead? Trump is reportedly turning on 'virtually every person around him'

  • Vatican permits use of COVID-19 vaccines made using aborted fetal tissue

    The Vatican told Roman Catholics on Monday that it was morally acceptable to use COVID-19 vaccines even if their production employed cell lines drawn from tissues of aborted foetuses. A note from the Vatican's doctrinal congregation, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, said the use of such vaccines was permitted as long as there were no alternatives. Both the Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc vaccines have some connection to cell lines that originated with tissue from abortions in the last century, according to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), which issued a separate note to American Catholics last week.

  • Afghan police say bomb tears through car, killing 5

    A roadside bomb tore through a vehicle in the Afghan capital of Kabul Tuesday, killing at least five people, three of them doctors, police said. The doctors worked at the Puli Charkhi prison, Kabul's main penitentiary, and were killed as they were on the way to their office in the city's Doghabad neighborhood. The vehicle was almost completely destroyed in the blast.

  • Two passengers leave plane by emergency slide before takeoff from NYC

    The passengers were on a flight bound for Atlanta when they opened the aircraft’s cabin door.

  • A white supremacist who has advocated for legalizing child porn was arrested and charged with kidnapping a 12-year-old girl he met online

    Nathan Larson, who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2018, has called Hitler a 'white supremacist hero' and admitted that he was a pedophile.

  • 35 Outdoor Fire Pit Ideas That Are Lit

    Extend the outdoor season and get ready to smell the campfireOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Putin critic Navalny reportedly tricks Russian agent into revealing how he was poisoned

    Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has reportedly uncovered details of his own poisoning by successfully duping a Russian agent into revealing them.Navalny, a leading critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is recovering after being poisoned in August. On Monday, CNN reported that an agent from the toxins team at Russia's FSB security service made the "stunning disclosure" that Navalny was poisoned through a nerve agent planted in his underwear.The way the revelation came about was just as stunning: evidently in a 45-minute phone call in which the agent, who was tasked with trailing Navalny, thought he was speaking with an official from Russia's National Security Council -- but in reality, he was speaking with none other than Navalny himself. Navalny disguised his phone number so it looked like that of Russia's FSB headquarters to dupe the agent, Konstantin Kudryavtsev, who ultimately "talked about others involved in the poisoning in the Siberian city of Tomsk, and how he was sent to clean things up," CNN reports. Bellingcat also reported on details from the phone call."Every once in a while, you come across a story, John [Berman], that really leaves your jaw wide open," CNN's Clarissa Ward said on CNN Monday morning. "And this is one of them."Ward added, "Boy, does this conversation punch a giant hole in the Kremlin's narrative, which has always been to say that, 'Well, while the FSB might have been trailing Navlany, that does not prove that they poisoned him.' Well, this certainly would appear to prove it." Read more from Navalny's call at CNN. > EXCLUSIVE: A Russian officer is duped into telling Alexey Navalny how he was poisoned: through his underpants https://t.co/fzrQl65CXc pic.twitter.com/dRBAEFv7ad> > -- New Day (@NewDay) December 21, 2020More stories from theweek.com Televangelist Pat Robertson says Biden won, won't be president long, urges 'erratic' Trump to retire Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead? Trump is reportedly turning on 'virtually every person around him'

  • Big Tech's stealth push to influence the Biden administration

    Silicon Valley is working behind the scenes to secure senior roles for tech allies in lesser-known but still vital parts of president-elect Joe Biden's administration, even as the pushback against Big Tech from progressive groups and regulators grows. The Biden transition team has already stacked its agency review teams with more tech executives than tech critics. It has also added to its staff several officials from Big Tech companies, which emerged as top donors to the campaign.

  • Trump news – live: President meets ‘rag tag’ conspirators and ‘turns on VP’ as he’s sued for breaking KKK act

    Follow the latest updates

  • Duke and Duchess of Cambridge accused of 'inadvertently' flouting the rule of six

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were accused on Monday of “inadvertently” flouting the rule of six after meeting up with the Earl and Countess of Wessex with their children at a Christmas attraction. The Cambridges were photographed at Luminate, a woodland walk on the Queen’s Sandringham estate, with their three children, Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, on Sunday evening. They appeared to be with the Wessexes and their two children, Lady Louise Windsor, 17, and James Viscount Severn, 13. Both groups arrived separately, the Cambridge’s from their Norfolk home, Anmet Hall, and the Wessexes from their home, Bagshot Park in Surrey. They had been given consecutive slots to enter the mile-long illuminated trail, but fellow visitors said the two families were clearly mixing and chatting together. Norfolk is in Tier 2, meaning that only six people can meet up outdoors if not from the same the same household. The whole of Surrey, bar Waverley, is in Tier 4, meaning that residents should not travel into another tier.

  • Missouri couple accused in torture death of 4-year-old girl

    Deputies were called just before 1 a.m. Sunday to a rural home near the town of Cole Camp, the Benton County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. The child's mother, Mary Mast, 28, and her 2-year-old son also were badly beaten. Deputies on Monday arrested the family's neighbors, Ethan Mast, 35, and Kourtney Aumen, 21.

  • Former FDA chief thinks new mutation of COVID-19 found in the U.K. is 'already in the U.S.'

    Former FDA head Dr. Scott Gottlieb believes the new variant of the coronavirus found in the United Kingdom is "already in the U.S." and a travel ban won't do anything to keep it from spreading in the country.The mutation is thought to be up to 70 percent more transmissible, and because of it, more than 40 countries have banned travel to and from the U.K. for at least 48 hours. The former Food and Drug Administration commissioner told CNBC's Shepard Smith on Monday that at this point, he does not believe a travel ban "is going to prevent this mutated strain from coming into the United States. We're going to have an epidemic that continues to build over the course of the next three or four weeks, we'll reach a peak, and then we'll start to see infection rates decline as we see vaccinations get rolled out."So far, there is no sign this is a deadlier strain, and Gottlieb told Smith "the question is, is this virus going to change the surface proteins in a way that can obviate either the vaccines or prior immunity, and there's no indication that it's doing that right now." However, Gottlieb cautioned that "over time, it will evolve in ways where it can probably obviate prior infection or vaccines to some degree, so we'll probably need to adapt our vaccines over time."As the virus continues to make its way around the world, Gottlieb said "we're going to start to see more of these variants, and that's why it's important to get the population vaccinated and snuff out these infections. The more infections you have, the more chances that these variants start to propagate."More stories from theweek.com Televangelist Pat Robertson says Biden won, won't be president long, urges 'erratic' Trump to retire Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead? Trump is reportedly turning on 'virtually every person around him'

  • Trump promised mass vaccination by spring. To make it happen, Biden could use wartime law.

    President Donald Trump has already used the wartime production law to speed testing and production of medical equipment.

  • China expels US ship from disputed waters in fresh escalation in South China Sea

    China on Tuesday claimed its military had “expelled” a US Navy destroyer after it “trespassed” into Chinese territorial waters close to the Spratly Islands, in a fresh escalation of tensions between Washington and Beijing over the South China Sea. The statement by Senior Colonel Tian Junli, spokesman for the People’s Liberation Southern Command, came shortly after the US Navy announced the USS John S McCain had asserted its “navigational rights and freedoms” in the disputed seas near the islands, “consistent with international law.” The incident occurred as Shandong, China’s second aircraft carrier, was reported to be conducting drills in the region after sailing through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Sunday. The Chinese government claims sovereignty over most of the South China Sea, directly disputing the territorial claims of reefs, islands and waters by its smaller regional neighbours. The Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei and Taiwan have all laid claims to the Spratlys. This year, Beijing has been demonstrating its assertiveness over the energy-rich waters, prompting the US to denounce its “bullying behaviour” there and step up its own freedom of navigation operations.

  • American companies no longer to pay sick leave to people with Covid

    ‘This crisis has made it clearer than ever why paid leave for every worker is so important to families,’ says senator Patty Murray