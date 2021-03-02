Perdue: 'Significant irregularities' may have affected Georgia runoff
Former GOP senator joins 'The Story' to discuss state elections bill that would limit absentee and early voting
Two of the prosecutors named as defendants in a federal lawsuit challenging South Carolina’s new law banning most abortions have argued that a temporary restraining order halting the law from being enacted should be dissolved because the law itself “is consistent with Supreme Court precedent" on abortion issues. In the Gonzales v. Carhart decision from 2007, Wilson and Wilkins wrote that U.S. Supreme Court justices rejected the notion that Congress intended for the partial-birth ban to “place a substantial obstacle in the path of a woman seeking an abortion” overall.
A briefing scheduled for President Biden this afternoon outlines the need for 20,000 beds to shelter an expected crush of child migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, Axios has learned.Why it matters: The rapid influx of unaccompanied children is becoming the administration's first new crisis. A presentation created by the Domestic Policy Council spells out the dimensions with nearly 40 slides full of charts and details.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: On Monday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said from the White House podium that the current situation is not a crisis. Today, the president will be told the number of migrant kids is on pace to exceed the all-time record by 45% — and the administration doesn't have enough beds.Facing the growing numbers, the Department of Health and Human Services — which oversees the network of child migrant shelters — is planning to change its coronavirus protocols to make room for an additional 2,000 kids and teens, according to a source with direct knowledge of the presentation and a second congressional source.Even with new shelters and loosened COVID-19 restrictions, the administration projects it will fall short of its needs by a couple thousand.A DHS spokesperson did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. An HHS spokesperson referred the request to the White House, which declined comment.Between the lines: DHS currently projects there will be 117,000 unaccompanied child migrants crossing the border this year, according to information on the slides.A large number of them are teenagers. Just last month, some 6,000 migrants aged 16 and 17 were caught, according to the slides.HHS is expected to reach its shelter capacity later this month, according to the two sources.What to watch: The administration is looking at ways to reduce the shelter populations by accelerating the release of children to sponsors already in the U.S., the sources said.They plan to end a Trump-era agreement between DHS and HHS that included strict sponsor vetting requirements — a practice some advocates say had a chilling effect on sponsors' willingness to offer their homes.HHS has already said it would pay for transportation for children when sponsors cannot, and it has proposed removing a request for Social Security numbers from the form filled out by the potential caretakers for unaccompanied minors, as Reuters reported.Flashback: Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), who represents a border district, has warned about the unintended consequences of such actions.Editor's note: This story has been updated with the HHS response to a request for comment.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.
In one of the earliest showcases for what a post-Trump GOP statewide primary might look like over the next couple of years, Ohio Senate candidates Jane Timken and Josh Mandel are already squabbling over who's more loyal to former President Donald Trump. Timken kicked things off Monday when she called on Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio), one of the ten House Republicans to vote to impeach Trump in January, to resign, arguing "President Trump is the leader of our party and we must have conservative leaders committed to the team." https://t.co/TiTJAFn0s1 — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) March 1, 2021 Mandel, who has claimed to be Trump's "number one ally" in Ohio, followed that up with scathing criticism, accusing Timken of "flip-flopping" on Gonzalez. He cited Trump's speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday which claimed "there is no room in the party for 'spineless establishment Republicans.'" Timken, Mandel said, "has proven herself just that," while he has consistently opposed Gonzalez's vote. Here’s Josh Mandel, responding to Jane Timken’s call for Anthony Gonzalez to resign. #OHSen pic.twitter.com/Fd16H1xbV8 — Henry J. Gomez (@HenryJGomez) March 1, 2021 Mandel's comments may be one last desperate shot at getting Trump's approval, however — The Washington Post reported Sunday that Trump has already told Timken he'll endorse her, though her camp has not confirmed the news. Either way, the back-and-forth seems to line up with an earlier prediction from The Bulwark's Tim Miller that GOP primaries won't represent a battle between pro- and anti-Trump candidates. Instead, it's a battle for the right to own the "Trump lane," plain and simple. More stories from theweek.comWill COVID-19 wind up saving lives?The Trump administration reportedly quietly funded Operation Warp Speed with money set aside for hospitalsJohn Boehner rips Ted Cruz as a 'reckless a--hole' on book's back cover
During a GOP meeting, Texas Rep. Chip Roy called out fellow Republicans who voted “by proxy” against the Democrats’ Covid relief bill last week.
The 15-year-old was reported to be in "very serious condition" following the shooting, which local authorities have said was a "targeted incident."
The Pentagon expressed concern on Tuesday about a U.N. report indicating possible reprocessing of nuclear fuel for bombs by North Korea, and said such activity could raise tensions with Pyongyang. Rear Admiral Michael Studeman, head of intelligence for the U.S. Indo-Pacific command, said North Korean activity highlighted this week by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) could be intended to get the attention of the Biden administration and as a bargaining chip to press for sanctions relief. The administration is currently reviewing U.S.-North Korea policy.
A lobbying firm that landed big business from its founders' work electing Donald Trump to the White House is winding down operations now that he's left office.Why it matters: Avenue Strategies was one of the first firms to build a practice off of Trump's unexpected win. It marketed an understanding of the former president's governing style rare in D.C. when the firm was founded in early 2017.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What's new: Avenue informed the Justice Department on Monday it was ceasing all foreign lobbying activity.It disclosed ending a brief lobbying agreement with a Turkish lawmaker, and told DOJ, "This is the Final Statement of the registrant." That filing came after Avenue parted with the last of its domestic lobbying clients late last year.What they're saying: Avenue co-founder Barry Bennett, who advised Trump's 2016 campaign, attributed the firm's demise to apolitical circumstances, echoing the explanation he gave to CNBC last month."COVID and the craziness around our old (downtown D.C.) office made it unsustainable," he told Axios via email.Asked whether Trump's departure from office damaged Avenue's business prospects, Bennett said, "We never really got a chance to find out."The backstory: Avenue was founded by Bennett and fellow Trump campaign alums Corey Lewandowski and Ed Brookover. Their ties to the president immediately landed them work."You know, in our first week in business, we probably had 50 people who were trying to hire us," Bennett told The Daily Beast in 2019. "(T)hey didn't know who else to go to" after Trump was elected.The firm brought on big-name clients including the Qatari embassy and Citgo, the U.S. subsidiary of Venezuela's state-owned oil company.Avenue also represented Big Cat Rescue, the Florida wildlife sanctuary run by Carole Baskin of "Tiger King" fame.What's next: In late December, Bennett founded a new firm, Bennett Strategies, based in Alexandria, Va.He said it will engage in government relations consulting "and politics domestically and internationally.""I have plenty of Democrat friends that I worked with the last four years and I am already working with them with the new administration," Bennett told Axios. "I have never considered myself an access lobbyist. I’ve been here since Reagan and my value-add is strategy."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
Democrats call for a new investigation of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
As Congress begins debate this week on sweeping voting and ethics legislation, Democrats and Republicans can agree on one thing: If signed into law, it would usher in the biggest overhaul of U.S. elections law in at least a generation. House Resolution 1, Democrats' 791-page bill, would touch virtually every aspect of the electoral process — striking down hurdles to voting erected in the name of election security, curbing partisan gerrymandering and curtailing the influence of big money in politics. Republicans see those very measures as threats that would both limit the power of states to conduct elections and ultimately benefit Democrats, notably with higher turnout among minority voters.
“I’ll look just like ANTIFA. I’ll get away with anything," William Robert Norwood III allegedly boasted in a text message group chat before the Jan. 6 riot.
After Georgia's attorney general refused to reassign two high-profile cases involving allegations of excessive force against Atlanta police officers, including the killing of Rayshard Brooks, the district attorney is asking the court to decide who should handle the prosecutions. Newly elected Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sent a letter to Attorney General Chris Carr in January asking him to reassign the cases, raising concerns that actions by her predecessor, Paul Howard, made it inappropriate for her office continuing to handle the cases.
The hiker reportedly lost his balance, fell nearly 40 feet, then slid another 70 feet.
The direction of the April crude oil market on Tuesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the pivot at $60.56.
Mark Gallogly, a Wall Street veteran and big-dollar Democratic donor, is joining John Kerry’s international climate team, people familiar with the matter tell Axios. Why it matters: Hiring someone with Gallogly’s experience is an indication Kerry plans to leverage markets and investing strategies to address climate change. Gallogly is the highest-profile New York investor to sign on to the Biden administration.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: "We need to be working hand in hand with the private and public sector to provide the finance, which will be critical — finance in the trillions — in order so that countries can do what they have to do," Kerry, special envoy for climate change, told the Munich Security Conference.Gallogly will focus on outreach to the business community. His job doesn't require Senate confirmation.The State Department is still organizing Kerry's office and declined to confirm the hiring. "We hope to be able to share more details soon, once we have consulted with Congress,” a spokesperson said. Gallogly co-founded Centerbridge Partners, a private equity firm, after spending 16 years at Blackstone, a private equity firm.Since retiring in December, he has been focused on his family investment office, with an interest in climate solutions.During the Obama administration, Gallogly served on the Council on Jobs and Competitiveness and the President’s Economic Recovery Advisory Board.While other Biden officials, like Brian Deese, the director of National Economic Council, and Wally Adeyemo, nominee for deputy treasury secretary, both did stints at Blackrock, the world's largest asset management firm, they are more creatures of Washington than Wall Street.Gallogly made his mark, and his money, in finance.Go deeper: A longtime Democratic donor, Gallogly initially supported Beto O’Rourke for president but signed on to the Biden campaign last summer.He and his wife, Lise Strickler, were co-hosts for a June 18 virtual Biden fundraiser called “Climate Leaders for Biden.” They raised more than $4.4 million.“We have just nine years to prevent the worse consequences of climate change,” Biden said at the fundraiser. “To me, climate is personal. It’s urgent, it’s a top priority.”More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
The odal rune was meant to make white supremacy more mainstream. Since Trump stood on one at CPAC to start his political comeback, I guess it worked.
With its support in polls dropping, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party is considering changes to electoral laws which could rescue its prospects in elections due to be held by 2023, three AK Party officials say. Polls show combined support for the AK Party and its MHP ally has fallen to just 45%. For the first time, pollsters say, disenchanted supporters who drifted away from the AK Party appear unlikely to be won back.
GOP senator urges Democrats to 'follow the Republican model' and investigate accusations against New York governor
One hundred seventy members of the U.S. House of Representatives signed a bipartisan letter sent to Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging President Joe Biden's administration to address "troubling" human rights issues as it formulates policy for dealings with Turkey. The letter, dated Feb. 26 and made public on Monday, notes that NATO ally Turkey has long been an important U.S. partner but says the administration of President Tayyip Erdogan has strained the relationship.