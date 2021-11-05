De Pere hires from within, names Capt. Jeremy Muraski as its next police chief

DE PERE - A familiar face will lead the De Pere Police Department when current police Chief Derek Beiderwieden steps down next month.

The Police and Fire Commission has chosen De Pere Police Capt. Jeremy Muraski as the next police chief, according to a news release Friday from the city.

On Dec. 23, Muraski will replace Beiderwieden, who retires after nearly 20 years of service in De Pere.

Muraski was with the Green Bay Police Department for 21 years before joining De Pere police in 2019.

Jeremy Muraski

Muraski currently supervises all day-to-day operations of the uniformed Patrol Division.

He's a 1996 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a bachelor's degree in Behavioral Science and Law.

"Captain Muraski is an excellent leader, and one we are thrilled to see take over as police chief in our community," De Pere Mayor James Boyd said in the news release.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: De Pere names Captain Jeremy Muraski as its next police chief