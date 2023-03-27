GREEN BAY - A 62-year-old De Pere main faces extradition to California to face charges in a 34-year-old cold case in Fontana, California.

Kelvin Emmons was taken into custody on March 15, according to Brown County Jail records and the Fontana Police Department, and is expected to be extradited to face charges in the murder of Angel Martinez on June 8, 1988.

According to the Fontana Police Department:

Martinez was reported missing June 8, 1988 by his wife after he failed to meet with people in Fontana but never arrived.

His body was located June 20, 1988, in La Paz County, Arizona.

The case remained open from 1988 until this year when several rounds of forensic testing led to charges being filed.

Emmons was charged with murder on March 1, 2023, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

A Fontanta police detective and a district attorney traveled to De Pere on March 15 and with the help of the De Pere Police Department, arrested Emmons.

Jail records indicate he is to be extradited today.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: De Pere man to be extradited to California in murder case from 1988