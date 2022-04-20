De Pere man pleads no contest to charge of child sexual abuse from 1997 in Calumet County

CHILTON - A De Pere man and former teacher pleaded no contest Tuesday to a charge that he sexually abused a 13-year-old in 1997 in Calumet County.

Gregory A. Sawyer, 52, pleaded no contest to a charge of second-degree sexual assault of a child. Sawyer was placed on leave from his job as a teacher at Green Bay West High School in 2021, and had not joined the Green Bay district when the assault occurred.

Calumet County District Attorney Nathan Haberman said it's not uncommon for a person to report sexual abuse of a child from the past — sometimes years in the past.

"This was reported when the victim was ready to tell us about what happened," Haberman said. The abuse happened between October and December 1997 in Appleton, according to the criminal complaint. Allegations were reported to Appleton police on June 21, 2021.

Sawyer is to be sentenced July 18, online court records show. Haberman said he plans to recommend that the court sentence Sawyer to 10 to 15 years in prison.

