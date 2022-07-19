De Pere man sentenced to 8 years in prison for 1997 sexual abuse of teenager in Appleton

CHILTON - A De Pere who pleaded no contest in April to sexual abuse more than 20 years ago was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison.

Gregory Sawyer, now 53, was in his 20s when he victimized a boy who was in his teens when the crime took place in 1997, records show. The victim was younger than 16 when the crime occurred.

Calumet County Judge Carey J. Reed imposed the eight-year sentence on Sawyer for one count of second-degree sexual assault of a child.

The abuse happened between October and December 1997 in Appleton, according to the criminal complaint. Allegations were reported to Appleton police on June 21, 2021.

Sawyer had taught in the Green Bay School District, but resigned during the last school year. He was not a teacher in the school district when the assault occurred.

He joined the school district in 1998. He worked at East and Southwest high schools before joining West as a science teacher.

