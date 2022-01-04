The De Pere school board approves a $155,000 contract for the district's next superintendent

Christopher Thompson

DE PERE - The Unified School District of De Pere’s school board approved a two-year, $155,000 contract for its next superintendent, Chris Thompson, during its meeting Monday night.

Thompson is the superintendent of the Rosholt School District in Portage County, a position he has held since March 2019. Before that, he was the executive director of curriculum and instruction in the Racine Unified School District for five years.

Thompson will replace retiring superintendent Ben Villarruel, who led the district for 20 years. Thompson will start July 1.

He has a bachelor's degree in music from St. Norbert College, a master's degree in education focused on administrative leadership and supervision from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and a doctorate in education at Edgewood College.

Thompson is taking over the district with a $60 million annual budget, six schools, over 4,300 students and about 500 employees.

