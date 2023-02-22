De Pere School Board candidates Meneau, Niffenegger, Dickert, Hindrichs advance to April election

DE PERE ― Mike LaBouve' is out of the running for a seat on the De Pere School Board, according to the Brown County unofficial election results Tuesday night.

Five candidates were running for two seats on the board. The top four vote-getters will be on ballot for general election ballot in April.

Most of the candidates got similar number of votes with Mark Meneau taking the lead with 1,606. Melissa Niffenegger received 1,592 votes; Jeff Dickert got 1,554; and Wolf Hindrichs got 1,274.

Mike LaBouve' received 597 votes.

Voters will decide their next two School Board members in the general election April 4, replacing current Board President David Youngquist and Vice President Doug Seeman who filed for non-candidacy in December.

Also on the ballot is Wisconsin's next Supreme Court Justice and a constitutional amendment asking voters to give judges more discretion when making bail decisions.

Board members serve for three years and get $3,200 for serving. The vice president, treasurer and clerk get $3,400 and the president gets $3,600.

To learn about the four candidates' top educational issues and their thoughts on achievement, school funding and curriculum, you can read their candidate Q&As here.

Here's more information about the candidates moving on to the general election:

Jeff Dickert.

Jeff Dickert, 66, is retired but spent 44 years in education as a teacher, coach, principal, superintendent and leader of CESA 7. He has a bachelor's degree in education from UW-Whitewater and a master's degree and a specialist certification in educational administration from UW-Madison.

Wolf Hindrichs.

Wolf Hindrichs, 36, is in software as a global solutions consultant. He has a bachelor's degree in human geography with a track in environmental engineering from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and a master's degree in international policy and practice from George Washington University. His campaign website is the Wolf for School Board Facebook page.

Mark Meneau

Mark Meneau, 55, is a strategic account manager with a bachelor's degree in communication and marketing from UW-Stevens Point. He previously served on the De Pere School Board from 2010-2022 as treasurer and vice president. His campaign website the Mark Meneau Facebook page.

Melissa Niffenegger

Melissa Niffenegger, 39, is a small business owner with bachelor's degrees in business management and science from Bellevue University. Her campaign website is the Melissa for School Board Facebook page.

To register for the April election, find your polling place and see what will be on the ballot, visit myvote.wi.gov/en-us/.

