De Pere School Board decides not to censure board president over disrespectful body language accusation

DE PERE — The De Pere School Board decided not to censure board President Adam Clayton Monday night, after fellow member Brittony Cartwright accused him of disrespect and bullying.

Cartwright said Clayton has used disrespectful body language, like rolling his eyes and shaking his head, when she talks.

"All members of the board deserve to be treated with respect even when we do not agree," she said at Monday's meeting.

Cartwright wanted to censure Clayton for comments he made during a closed session at the Nov. 13 board meeting but said the behavior had been ongoing since she joined the board in 2022.

Since the board was in closed session, they did not say what the nature of Clayton and Cartwright's disagreement was. The agenda says the board was discussing the annual superintendent performance review.

Clayton admitted that he is a passionate board member, but that his behavior was not bullying.

"I find this entire discussion to be (an) extremely exaggeration of simple disagreements," he said. "And I'm disappointed that such a nuclear approach has been taken and takes time away from the focus of important business of this board."

Cartwright said whether Clayton's behavior was intended or not is beyond the point.

"My feelings and how I’ve been made to feel are valid and deserve to be acknowledge whether the intention was there to make me feel this way time and time again is not the point," she said. "Here I am. The result of ongoing issues over the better part of two years has brought me to this point, and that counts for something."

Board members Jeff Mirkes, Jeff Dickert and newcomer Matthew Petersen said they did not think Clayton's conduct rose to the level of censure, which is a formal reprimand of a board member's conduct.

"What I witnessed in that meeting was two individuals, both passionate, both becoming mildly frustrated with each other in a visual sense (with) body language, a little bit of vocal tone," Petersen said. "I did not consider anything outside of normal work team disagreements."

Vice President Chad Jeskewitz also agreed that Clayton's conduct didn't necessitate censure but said that Cartwright's feelings should be validated.

"I think that we have to work on treating each other with respect both verbally, non-verbally, and it's OK to have emotions and show frustrations. But I think it's just a learning lesson for us all," Jeskewitz said.

Board member Melissa Niffenegger said Cartwright tried to address Clayton's behavior multiple ways, such as talking with Superintendent Christopher Thompson. She was the only board member in support of the censure. Clayton and Cartwright did not have a vote.

Dickert suggested the board enlist the Wisconsin Association of School Boards to help with board training on decorum and bullying for the betterment of the entire board, which Thompson said he'll look into.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: De Pere School Board decides not to censure board president