De Pere School Board doesn't ban flags but increases how often books are reviewed

DE PERE — The De Pere School Board did not implement a classroom flag ban at Monday's meeting, but it did increase how often books are reviewed when there is a parent or community complaint.

Earlier this year, the board approved a policy decreasing how often the district reviews book complaints from once a year to every three years. On Monday, the board reverted back to the old policy where a book can be reviewed on an annual basis.

De Pere to use existing policy for flags inside schools

The board did not implement any new policy banning or restricting flags in classrooms, opting to use existing policy allowing administrators to handle any concerns.

In a full board room, only six community members spoke with two in opposition and four in favor of instituting a flag ban, particularly for the LGBTQ+ pride flag.

In September, the board considered restricting what flags are displayed on school property, and while the proposed policies did not explicitly name the LGBTQ+ pride flag, it became a central point of discussion.

Earlier this fall, the board approved a policy that restricts flags from being flown outside school buildings besides the:

U.S. flag,

Wisconsin state flag,

School district flag,

Municipality flag,

POW-MIA flag (dedicated to U.S. prisoners of war and service members missing in action).

Before the board's approval of the new policy, De Pere's only flag policy was that the U.S. flag can fly outside schools and in classrooms.

An internal audit of flags displayed inside the De Pere School District showed no LGBTQ+ pride flags are in any of the elementary, intermediate or middle school classrooms.

Three depictions of the pride flag are at De Pere High School, according to Superintendent Christopher Thompson.

Of the limited flags displayed, most are flags representing sports teams like the Green Bay Packers or colleges and universities like the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay or St. Norbert College. Other flags include those of other countries or states.

At Monday's meeting, board members Melissa Niffenegger and Brittony Cartwright wanted to create a policy banning staff from displaying flags in their classrooms or depictions of them on their clothing.

While much of the public comment in this meeting and previous ones centered around the pride flag, Cartwright said that was not the purpose of her suggesting a ban.

"The focus, I think, truly is, can we create an environment that is neutral and inclusive to everyone," she said. "... This was not an attack on one single thing."

Cartwright said the district has to either allow all flags, including those reflecting hate groups, or none at all.

The board voted for the district to use existing policy to make decisions, with Niffenegger and Cartwright voting against it.

Board reverts to old policy on reviewing books

While the board changed its book review policy earlier this year, it reverted back to the previous one at Monday's meeting.

The district will review complaints about books every year instead of having a decision on a single title stand for three years. NEOLA, the district's public policy consulting firm, recommended the district increase the years between book reviews from three to five.

When the district receives a formal complaint about a book or reading material, it creates a "reconsideration committee" that reviews the material and considers whether it should remain in the library, be restricted to specific grade levels or removed altogether. The committee makes a recommendation to the superintendent, who then makes a decision.

The decision can be appealed to the school board, which has the final say.

So far, the district has never had to use the policy and form a committee, according to Thompson, since no complaints have been filed.

The district has not had a request to remove any books from its instructional materials or libraries since 2019, according to a Press-Gazette public records request.

