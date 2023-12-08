De Pere School Board to possibly censure fellow member, plus discuss flags in schools

DE PERE — The De Pere School Board is expected to discuss the possible censure of a fellow board member Monday, for comments made at a previous meeting.

The board is also slated to rehash its policies on flags displayed in classrooms and how often the district will review complaints about books.

The board member's comments came during a Nov. 13 board meeting. Censuring a board member is a formal resolution adopted by the school board disapproving of a member's violation of the code of conduct.

The specific board member and the nature of their comments are not listed on Monday's agenda. De Pere Superintendent Christopher Thompson and Board President Adam Clayton did not immediately respond to the Press-Gazette's questions about the possible censure at the time of publication.

What happened at the Nov. 13 board meeting?

The De Pere School Board does not livestream its board meetings like other area districts, and the meeting minutes for the Nov. 13 meeting are not publicly available yet.

At the November meeting, the board discussed curriculum and student performance in math and reading at Foxview Intermediate School as well as the district's plans for complying with the state's new literacy law, Act 20.

It reviewed the district's annual nondiscrimination self-evaluation, approved new high school courses, requested a waiver to have school start before Sept. 1 next year and approved the school calendars for the next two years.

The board also approved the district's financial reports and vouchers for October.

The pride flag flies at the Wisconsin State Capitol on June 1 in Madison.

Board to discuss flags inside schools, despite most flags representing sports teams and alma maters

In September, the board considered restricting what flags are displayed on school property, and while the proposed policies did not explicitly name the LGBTQ+ pride flag, it became a central point of discussion.

The board approved a policy that restricts flags from being flown outside school buildings besides the:

U.S. flag,

Wisconsin state flag,

School district flag,

Municipality flag,

POW-MIA flag (dedicated to U.S. prisoners of war and service members missing in action).

Before the board's approval of the new policy, De Pere's only flag policy was that the U.S. flag can fly outside schools and in classrooms.

In September, the board tabled further discussion on classroom flags and those displayed by students and staff. On Monday, Thompson is expected to recommend the board use existing policy to guide administration on flags displayed inside schools, according to the agenda.

An internal audit of flags displayed inside the De Pere School District showed that there are no LGBTQ+ pride flags in any of the elementary, intermediate or middle school classrooms.

There are four depictions of the pride flag at De Pere High School, according to the audit.

More on De Pere's flag debate: De Pere School Board doesn't ban pride flags, for now

Other than the U.S. flag, there are few flags in any of the district's schools. That includes depictions of flags on mugs, posters or stickers.

Of the limited flags displayed, most are flags representing sports teams like the Green Bay Packers or colleges and universities like UW-Green Bay or St. Norbert College. Other flags include those of other countries or states.

Board member Jeff Mirkes said at a previous board meeting that his initial reaction to reviewing the flag policy was that it was a solution looking for a problem.

Clayton previously said there was no reason for the discussion.

"This whole thing has been unnecessary from the start; there hasn't been a problem. I haven't seen a reason that we have to do this. There's never been one provided," he said.

Board to rehash book review policy after changing it earlier this year

The board will also discuss its policy on reviewing complaints on books and reading materials. Earlier this year, the board approved a policy decreasing how often the district reviews book complaints from once a year to every three years.

If a book was reviewed within the last three years, it can't be reviewed again.

The district's public policy consulting firm, NEOLA, recommends the district increase the years between reviews from three to five.

More on Wisconsin book bans: These 43 books have been banned from school libraries in Wisconsin in 2023

When the district receives a formal complaint about a book or reading material, it creates a "reconsideration committee" that reviews the material and considers whether it should remain in the library, be restricted to specific grade levels or removed altogether. The committee makes a recommendation to the superintendent, who then makes a decision.

The decision can be appealed to the school board, which has the final say.

The district has not had a request to remove any books from its instructional materials or libraries since 2019, according to a Press-Gazette public records request.

When and where is the board meeting?

The board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11, in the community room at De Pere High School 1700 Chicago St.

Members of the public can attend in person and sign up to speak at the beginning of the meeting.

Danielle DuClos is a Report for America corps member who covers K-12 education for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Contact her at dduclos@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @danielle_duclos. You can directly support her work with a tax-deductible donation at GreenBayPressGazette.com/RFA or by check made out to The GroundTruth Project with subject line Report for America Green Bay Press Gazette Campaign. Address: The GroundTruth Project, Lockbox Services, 9450 SW Gemini Drive, PMB 46837, Beaverton, Oregon 97008-7105.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: De Pere School Board to possibly censure fellow member Monday