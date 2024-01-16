Peregrine lunar lander to burn up in atmosphere in latest setback to NASA moon missions

Claire Thornton, USA TODAY
·4 min read
1

After an onboard fuel leak dashed hopes for the Peregrine lunar lander to be the first U.S. trip to the moon's surface in more than 50 years, the lander is set to head back towards Earth and burn up in our planet's atmosphere, space robotics company Astrobotic Technology announced over the weekend.

The company had teamed up with NASA to try to put the uncrewed Peregrine lander on the lunar surface earlier this month − but it never touched down. If that mission had been a success, it would have been the first time a U.S. lander made contact with the moon since the Apollo 17 mission in December 1972.

"Sending a spacecraft to the Moon is not easy. I commend Astrobotic's hard work, resilience, and commitment as they navigate the challenges facing their mission," Nicky Fox, a rocket scientist and NASA science administrator, said on X soon after Peregrine's fuel leak.

The Peregrine mission was meant to help NASA researchers prepare for its next Artemis missions − space flights that will take humans around the moon and eventually to the lunar surface in the coming years. Last week, NASA announced Artemis II is delayed from later this year to September 2025, and Artemis III − which would put people on the moon − until September 2026.

Peregrine set to 'burn up'

Astrobotic Technology said Sunday the company decided to let Peregrine burn up while re-entering Earth's atmosphere, in order to avoid "the risk that our damaged spacecraft could cause a problem" in space.

Because the lander leaked a significant amount of propellant fuel, the company said it won't be able to properly propel itself in space in a controlled manner for long periods of time. So it's coming straight back down towards Earth instead of exploring space for a longer amount of time.

"Working with NASA, we received inputs from the space community and the U.S. Government on the most safe and responsible course of action to end Peregrine’s mission," the company said in a statement. "The recommendation we have received is to let the spacecraft burn up during re-entry in Earth’s atmosphere."

Even though the lander wasn't able to touch down on the moon, scientists were able to gather important data about the "interplanetary environment" over the course of nearly a week, NASA said.

In addition to scientific payloads, Peregrine also had human remains onboard.

Two private companies, Celestis and Elysium, had contracted to have cremated human remains and DNA of clients put aboard the lunar lander for a cosmic burial. Among them are “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry and science fiction writer Arthur C. Clarke.

Another 265 people are represented on the rocket that took the Peregrine lander into space. The rocket was set to circle the sun after separating from the lander.

They include three original “Star Trek” cast members, as well as strands of hair from three U.S. presidents: George Washington, Dwight D. Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy, The Associated Press reported.

The Navajo nation objected to human remains being taken to the moon for burial as a desecration.

The crew of NASA's Artemis II mission are photographed suited up for the first human spaceflight mission to the moon since 1972. From the left NASA astronaut Christina Koch, NASA astronaut Victor Glover, Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, and at the center NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman.
The crew of NASA's Artemis II mission are photographed suited up for the first human spaceflight mission to the moon since 1972. From the left NASA astronaut Christina Koch, NASA astronaut Victor Glover, Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, and at the center NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman.

What's next for NASA moon missions?

Astrobotic's Peregrine lunar lander and NASA's planned Artemis missions are all part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative, which is focused on exploring the moon's surface.

Even though all the lunar missions are connected to NASA's overall goals on and around the moon, "there is no impact to Artemis II or III as a result of Astrobotic’s Peregrine Mission One," NASA spokesperson Kathryn Hambleton told USA TODAY on Tuesday.

Scientific payloads from Peregrine had been scheduled for future lunar flights, NASA says.

NASA's Orion spacecraft, which carries four crewmembers and was built by Lockheed Martin, is what will one day take humans to the moon during the future Artemis missions, the space agency says. Orion is also "a key part of eventually sending them on to Mars," NASA says.

In a couple years, Artemis III is scheduled to land the first woman and first person of color on the moon, according to NASA. Eventually, data gathered from Artemis lunar missions will be used to prepare for human missions to Mars, NASA says.

But for now, Artemis II and III are being delayed due to a battery flaw and "challenges" with the air ventilation and temperature control systems of the Orion spacecraft, according to NASA.

NASA also said it will continue its investigation into "unexpected" charring of the spacecraft's heat shield during the Artemis I mission in late 2022, which saw Orion orbit the moon and return to Earth's atmosphere over a period of 25 days. During that voyage, the spacecraft travelled 40,000 miles past the moon, farther than any spacecraft built for humans has gone before, according to NASA.

"Safety is our top priority," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said at a press conference this month, explaining why future Artemis missions are delayed. "To give Artemis teams more time to work through the challenges with first time developments, operations and integration, we're going to give more time on Artemis II and III."

Contributing: Cybele Mayes-Osterman, George Petras, Jennifer Borresen, Eric Lagatta, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lunar lander news: Peregrine lander set to 'burn up' in atmosphere

Recommended Stories

  • Peregrine moon lander and its cargo will likely burn up in Earth’s atmosphere

    In the latest update from Astrobotic, the company said the Peregrine lander seems to be heading back toward Earth and will likely burn up in the atmosphere. As of Saturday, Peregrine had made it 242,000 miles from Earth but has been leaking propellant for days.

  • Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander still operating on orbit, defying all odds

    Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander is still operating on orbit, with the company saying there is “growing optimism” that the spacecraft could survive in space longer than the current estimate. The Pittsburgh-based startup has been releasing a series of updates to social media platform X since the spacecraft’s launch in the early hours of Monday morning. Ultimately, those issues revealed a dire fuel leak in the spacecraft’s propellant system.

  • NASA wants to go back to the moon, but is it worth it?

    Missions scheduled to launch in the next few years are the first steps of a bold plan to establish a permanent presence on the lunar surface, but skeptics say these ideas are nothing but science fiction.

  • Why valves are a spacecraft engineer's worst nightmare

    Follow the space industry long enough and you’ll notice that an outsized number of catastrophic failures of satellites or launch vehicles can be traced to a physically small but ubiquitous part: valves. Valves play a critical role in the spacecraft's architecture, regulating the flow of pressurents, like helium, and propellants. This reality came into sharp focus this week, when Astrobotic announced that its Peregrine lunar lander would not be able to attempt a soft landing on the moon due to a mission-ending propulsion leak — with likely origins in a valve that failed to reseal.

  • Peregrine Mission 1 heralds the beginning of the moon’s commercialization

    Astrobotic's Peregrine lunar lander is scheduled to launch on January 8 atop United Launch Alliance's new Vulcan Centaur rocket. The mission is the first of those contracted under NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services program.

  • United Launch Alliance, Astrobotic ready for early Monday liftoff to the moon

    United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket has been rolled to the launch pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station ahead of its early Monday morning launch, a mission that could end with the first fully private spacecraft landing on the moon. Vulcan’s primary payload is Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander. If all goes to plan, Peregrine will embark on a journey to the moon over the span of around 1.5 months, before attempting to land on the surface on February 23.

  • Astrobotic's Peregrine lander suffers propulsion issue, making moon landing unlikely

    After a successful launch on United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket this morning, Astrobotic Technology said its lunar lander has encountered critical issues with the propellant system that have likely taken a moon landing off the table for good. In a devastating series of updates earlier today, the Pittsburgh-based startup said a “failure within the propulsion system” is causing a critical loss of propellant. While Astrobotic engineers were eventually able to reorient the spacecraft’s solar array toward the sun and charge up the batteries, the company confirmed that a failure within the propulsion system was the root cause of the issue.

  • United Launch Alliance and Astrobotic launches, Countdown Capital shutdown

    Hello and welcome back to Max Q. By the time you read this, United Launch Alliance will have hopefully launched its Vulcan Centaur rocket for the first time, and Astrobotic’s Peregrine lander will be on its way to the moon. Other than the same-old news round up, I'll be playing around with some recurring segments and newsletter features. All eyes are on United Launch Alliance and Pittsburgh-based startup Astrobotic this week, with the two companies gearing up for inaugural missions with huge stakes.

  • Astrobotic lander on its way to the moon with ULA's historic flight

    It’s hard to understate just how much was at stake in Monday’s early morning launch of United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket: multiple major reputations, billions of dollars, a new moon lander, the country’s dreams for lunar exploration, brand new rocket engines flying for the first time and what is quite literally ULA’s future. The company’s next-generation rocket Vulcan Centaur successfully lifted off in the early hours of Monday, and its primary payload, a lunar lander from Astrobotic, is now on its way to the moon. The heavy-lift rocket took off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Center at 2:18 a.m. EST Monday.

  • The 7 Best Tablets of 2024: Apple, Acer, Amazon Fire and more

    Best Android screen machine? Best iPad? Find the perfect one for your specific needs

  • Victor Vector Week 12: Victor Wembanyama hitting new level of consistency

    Here, we track the San Antonio Spurs rookie's bi-weekly progress relative to the most anticipated prospects of the past 50 years, using Yahoo Sports' own default fantasy basketball settings to rank their production.

  • Think small: Amazon has tiny homes back in stock for 2024

    From modern to traditional, there's a style for everyone — but hurry, because these little dwellings are popular and won't stay in stock forever.

  • Audi A6 E-Tron wagon appears mostly undisguised in spy photos

    Audi A6 E-Tron wagon caught in spy photos. It's mostly uncovered, and the styling follows the concept fairly closely.

  • Wild-Card Heroes: Examining the 2024 fantasy football value of playoff top performers

    Andy Behrens breaks down where some of the stars of the wild-card round could go in fantasy drafts next season.

  • These No. 1 bestselling stove gap covers have over 40,000 fans — and they're down to $5 each: 'No more crumbs'

    Cleaning your kitchen just got so much easier. These gizmos keep spills and splatters from getting into crevices.

  • Snyk acquires Helios to bolster its AppSec platform

    Snyk, the well-funded developer-focused security company, today announced that it has acquired Helios, a Tel Aviv-based startup that helps developers troubleshoot and understand their microservices in production. Snyk will use Helios to bolster its recently launched AppRisk service, its application security play, and to provide them with a better overall security service both at build time and while running in production. Back in 2022, Helios raised a $5 million seed round that was co-led by Entrée Capital and Amiti VC.

  • Sleep hot? This cooling memory foam mattress is down to $208 for a queen during Amazon's Winter Sale

    Night sweats, be gone: This breathable Zinus has three layers of gel-infused cushioning to help you doze off in comfort.

  • OpenAI announces team to build 'crowdsourced' governance ideas into its models

    OpenAI says it wants to implement ideas from the public about how to ensure its future AI models "align to the values of humanity." To that end, the AI startup is forming a new Collective Alignment team of researchers and engineers to create a system for collecting and "encoding" public input on its models' behaviors into OpenAI products and services, the company announced today. "We'll continue to work with external advisors and grant teams, including running pilots to incorporate ... prototypes into steering our models," OpenAI writes in a blog post.

  • The 50+ best Amazon Winter Sale deals to shop this week: Get up to 75% off laptops, Apple AirPods, TVs and more

    Plus, score a Dyson-esque stick vac for under $100 and an iPad for $80 off, to name a few.

  • 'You shouldn't be disgusted when you take a shower': This bestselling liner is down to $10 (that's 50% off)

    Backed by 175,000 five-star ratings, it's made of eco-friendly material to keep your space fresh and mildew-free.