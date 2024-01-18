Peregrine moon lander to burn up this afternoon in Earth's atmosphere over Pacific Ocean

Rick Neale, Florida Today
·2 min read

The rocket liftoff looked picture-perfect: United Launch Alliance's next-generation Vulcan soared off the pad in the Jan. 8 post-midnight darkness on its inaugural flight from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

But up in space, the Vulcan's payload — Peregrine, the first American commercial lunar lander to launch on a mission to the moon — promptly developed a propellant leak, torpedoing its mission.

Now, engineers with NASA and Astrobotic, the Pittsburgh company that built Peregrine, are directing the crippled spacecraft to re-enter Earth's atmosphere and burn up at about 4 p.m. today.

"Astrobotic has positioned the Peregrine spacecraft for a safe, controlled re-entry to Earth over a remote area of the South Pacific," a company statement said.

ULA Vulcan rocket launches without delay on history-making maiden flight from Cape Canaveral

"The team has been continuously monitoring our re-entry analysis with NASA, which indicates a re-entry path over the indicated area below, with no anticipated hazards," the statement said.

As of that Wednesday night Astrobotic statement, Peregrine had been operating in space for 9 days and 16 hours. The impaired lunar lander was located 139,000 miles from Earth and closing.

"Spaceflight is an unforgiving environment, and we commend Astrobotic for its perseverance and making every viable effort to collect data and show its capabilities of Peregrine while in flight. Together, we will use the lessons learned to advance (NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services)," Nicola Fox, associate administrator of NASA's Science Mission Directorate, said in a statement.

On Saturday, Astrobotic released this graphic depicting the positions of the Peregrine moon lander, Earth and the moon. The dotted line depicts Peregrine's return trip to Earth.
Peregrine had been scheduled to land on the moon on Feb. 23. The spacecraft is carrying four NASA spectrometers and a NASA laser retroreflector array.

These payloads were intended to help scientists better understand planetary processes and evolution, search for evidence of water and other resources, and "support long-term, sustainable human exploration," NASA reported.

An artist's rendering of Astrobotic's Peregrine lunar lander on the moon's surface.
Also aboard Peregrine: memorial payloads of cremated ashes from companies Celestis and Elysium. Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren unsuccessfully called for postponement of the Jan. 8 Vulcan launch, contending, "the placement of human remains on the moon is a profound desecration of this celestial body revered by our people.”

NASA and Astrobotic initially scheduled a media teleconference at noon today to provide Peregrine updates. But in light of the planned atmospheric re-entry, the teleconference was postponed to Friday afternoon.

This United Launch Alliance graphic depicts the components of the Vulcan rocket and the Peregrine moon lander during the Jan. 8 Cert-1 mission.
For the latest launch schedule updates from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and NASA's Kennedy Space Center, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

  • Astrobotic's lunar lander will burn up in Earth's atmosphere tomorrow

    Astrobotic’s lunar lander will be reentering Earth’s atmosphere over a remote part of the South Pacific Ocean tomorrow afternoon, bringing to a close the failed moon landing mission. The Peregrine lunar lander is expected to reenter around 4PM EST over an unpopulated stretch of ocean near Fiji, according to coordinates Astrobotic posted in a Wednesday update. The spacecraft will not survive reentry.

  • Peregrine moon lander and its cargo will likely burn up in Earth’s atmosphere

    In the latest update from Astrobotic, the company said the Peregrine lander seems to be heading back toward Earth and will likely burn up in the atmosphere. As of Saturday, Peregrine had made it 242,000 miles from Earth but has been leaking propellant for days.

  • Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander still operating on orbit, defying all odds

    Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander is still operating on orbit, with the company saying there is “growing optimism” that the spacecraft could survive in space longer than the current estimate. The Pittsburgh-based startup has been releasing a series of updates to social media platform X since the spacecraft’s launch in the early hours of Monday morning. Ultimately, those issues revealed a dire fuel leak in the spacecraft’s propellant system.

  • United Launch Alliance, Astrobotic ready for early Monday liftoff to the moon

    United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket has been rolled to the launch pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station ahead of its early Monday morning launch, a mission that could end with the first fully private spacecraft landing on the moon. Vulcan’s primary payload is Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander. If all goes to plan, Peregrine will embark on a journey to the moon over the span of around 1.5 months, before attempting to land on the surface on February 23.

  • Peregrine Mission 1 heralds the beginning of the moon’s commercialization

    Astrobotic's Peregrine lunar lander is scheduled to launch on January 8 atop United Launch Alliance's new Vulcan Centaur rocket. The mission is the first of those contracted under NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services program.

  • United Launch Alliance and Astrobotic launches, Countdown Capital shutdown

    Hello and welcome back to Max Q. By the time you read this, United Launch Alliance will have hopefully launched its Vulcan Centaur rocket for the first time, and Astrobotic’s Peregrine lander will be on its way to the moon. Other than the same-old news round up, I'll be playing around with some recurring segments and newsletter features. All eyes are on United Launch Alliance and Pittsburgh-based startup Astrobotic this week, with the two companies gearing up for inaugural missions with huge stakes.

  • Why valves are a spacecraft engineer's worst nightmare

    Follow the space industry long enough and you’ll notice that an outsized number of catastrophic failures of satellites or launch vehicles can be traced to a physically small but ubiquitous part: valves. Valves play a critical role in the spacecraft's architecture, regulating the flow of pressurents, like helium, and propellants. This reality came into sharp focus this week, when Astrobotic announced that its Peregrine lunar lander would not be able to attempt a soft landing on the moon due to a mission-ending propulsion leak — with likely origins in a valve that failed to reseal.

  • Astrobotic lander on its way to the moon with ULA's historic flight

    It’s hard to understate just how much was at stake in Monday’s early morning launch of United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket: multiple major reputations, billions of dollars, a new moon lander, the country’s dreams for lunar exploration, brand new rocket engines flying for the first time and what is quite literally ULA’s future. The company’s next-generation rocket Vulcan Centaur successfully lifted off in the early hours of Monday, and its primary payload, a lunar lander from Astrobotic, is now on its way to the moon. The heavy-lift rocket took off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Center at 2:18 a.m. EST Monday.

  • Peregrine spacecraft experiences ‘anomaly’ that could threaten moon landing

    The Peregrine spacecraft mission has experienced an anomaly after a successful launch that stopped the vehicle from pointing its solar array at the sun. This is putting the planned moon landing in danger.

