Peregrine moon lander to burn up this afternoon in Earth's atmosphere over Pacific Ocean

The rocket liftoff looked picture-perfect: United Launch Alliance's next-generation Vulcan soared off the pad in the Jan. 8 post-midnight darkness on its inaugural flight from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

But up in space, the Vulcan's payload — Peregrine, the first American commercial lunar lander to launch on a mission to the moon — promptly developed a propellant leak, torpedoing its mission.

Now, engineers with NASA and Astrobotic, the Pittsburgh company that built Peregrine, are directing the crippled spacecraft to re-enter Earth's atmosphere and burn up at about 4 p.m. today.

"Astrobotic has positioned the Peregrine spacecraft for a safe, controlled re-entry to Earth over a remote area of the South Pacific," a company statement said.

"The team has been continuously monitoring our re-entry analysis with NASA, which indicates a re-entry path over the indicated area below, with no anticipated hazards," the statement said.

As of that Wednesday night Astrobotic statement, Peregrine had been operating in space for 9 days and 16 hours. The impaired lunar lander was located 139,000 miles from Earth and closing.

"Spaceflight is an unforgiving environment, and we commend Astrobotic for its perseverance and making every viable effort to collect data and show its capabilities of Peregrine while in flight. Together, we will use the lessons learned to advance (NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services)," Nicola Fox, associate administrator of NASA's Science Mission Directorate, said in a statement.

On Saturday, Astrobotic released this graphic depicting the positions of the Peregrine moon lander, Earth and the moon. The dotted line depicts Peregrine's return trip to Earth.

Peregrine had been scheduled to land on the moon on Feb. 23. The spacecraft is carrying four NASA spectrometers and a NASA laser retroreflector array.

These payloads were intended to help scientists better understand planetary processes and evolution, search for evidence of water and other resources, and "support long-term, sustainable human exploration," NASA reported.

An artist's rendering of Astrobotic's Peregrine lunar lander on the moon's surface.

Also aboard Peregrine: memorial payloads of cremated ashes from companies Celestis and Elysium. Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren unsuccessfully called for postponement of the Jan. 8 Vulcan launch, contending, "the placement of human remains on the moon is a profound desecration of this celestial body revered by our people.”

NASA and Astrobotic initially scheduled a media teleconference at noon today to provide Peregrine updates. But in light of the planned atmospheric re-entry, the teleconference was postponed to Friday afternoon.

This United Launch Alliance graphic depicts the components of the Vulcan rocket and the Peregrine moon lander during the Jan. 8 Cert-1 mission.

