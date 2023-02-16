Peregrines return to Nottingham nest for breeding season

So far there have been 42 peregrine chicks born in the university nesting box

A pair of peregrine falcons have returned to their nesting box at Nottingham Trent University in preparation for the breeding season.

The box was added to the Newton building more than 20 years ago and has so far welcomed 42 peregrine chicks.

The birds are a listed species and are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

Dr Esther Kettel, who works at the university, said it was great to see the birds in the city.

The breeding season for peregrine falcons runs from March to September.

The university said its man-made nesting box was expected to be the pair's home during those months.

A webcam, that has been set up beside the box since 2012, allows the birds' activities to be watched from anywhere in the world.

The peregrines were expected to be based in the nesting box for the 2023 breeding season

Dr Kettel, a senior lecturer in ecology and conservation at the university, has published research papers on peregrine falcons.

She said: "At this time of year, the pair will be starting to think about mating and egg laying and the excitement of having this top predator nesting on our doorstep never gets old.

"It is great seeing them in our city and so many others across the UK, given that in the not-too-distant past they were on the brink of extinction."

