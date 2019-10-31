Perennial Energy Holdings Limited (HKG:2798) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed

Today we'll evaluate Perennial Energy Holdings Limited (HKG:2798) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Perennial Energy Holdings:

0.26 = CN¥285m ÷ (CN¥1.4b - CN¥287m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Perennial Energy Holdings has an ROCE of 26%.

Is Perennial Energy Holdings's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, we find that Perennial Energy Holdings's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 7.5% average in the Oil and Gas industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, Perennial Energy Holdings's ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

Perennial Energy Holdings's current ROCE of 26% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 41% ROCE. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. The image below shows how Perennial Energy Holdings's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

SEHK:2798 Past Revenue and Net Income, October 31st 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Given the industry it operates in, Perennial Energy Holdings could be considered cyclical. How cyclical is Perennial Energy Holdings? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Perennial Energy Holdings's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.