In a perennial garden funk? It’s possible to rotate crops like asparagus and rhubarb

Few consider moving perennial vegetables when rotating crops in the vegetable garden.

Asparagus, for example, can be produced in one location for up to 30 years, and it takes three initial years of growth to reach a stage where it should be harvested. This prolonged time-span generally means that other amendment methods could benefit a gardener more than crop rotation.

These practices include using organic or inorganic pesticides to address overwintered insects and disease, using fertilizers to manage depleted nutrients, or simply incorporating other plants in new spots rather than moving current ones. Nevertheless, if gardeners wish to move their perennial crops, they should follow certain methods for success.

So long as the ground is workable, asparagus can be transplanted any time during the dormant season. Be sure to dig up as much of the healthy, fleshy crown as possible. This will entail locating last year’s stems and, with a pitchfork, moving in a radius up to a foot around the periphery of the crown to dig it up, aiming to ensure as little root damage as possible in the process.

Root health will be crucial when re-establishing the plant, so keeping those intact is vital. Once the plant is out of the ground, divide the crowns into separate plants before replanting. While this will entail some root damage, many larger plants can be halved or quartered with a garden shovel, allowing a better chance of transplant success. It is best to detangle the clumps to minimize root damage, if possible, as you replant.

Replanted, asparagus divisions will likely take some time to re-establish and may not produce during the first year or two of development. While this may be a less substantial yield decline than if one were to start over with a brand-new plant, the overall production decrease will likely still be evident. Be sure to supply adequate watering, soil drainage and fertilization to support the healthiest and most vigorous plant growth possible.

Rhubarb, another perennial crown vegetable, can be divided in early spring and should follow the same establishment tips, supplying the adequate elements for essential plant health. Unlike asparagus, however, gardeners will want to dig up the rhubarb crowns and divide them according to their “eyes.” As this plant’s crown develops outward, the center will likely become unproductive, meaning the eye divisions will come from the edges of the crown. Since rhubarb uses a high amount of soil nutrients, moving it to a new location every few growing seasons will be beneficial for stalk production and is recommended.

If your energy is lacking and funds are less of an issue, remember the simplest solution to having your perennial vegetables produce is to incorporate newly acquired plants elsewhere. Remember that both scenarios will require a period of establishment.

Anthony Reardon is a horticulture agent with Kansas State University Research and Extension. Need help? Contact the Johnson County Extension gardening hotline at 913-715-7050 or email garden.help@jocogov.org.