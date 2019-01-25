Is Perennial International Limited’s (HKG:725) CEO Pay Fair?

Chung Mon has been the CEO of Perennial International Limited (HKG:725) since 2005. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

See our latest analysis for Perennial International

How Does Chung Mon’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Perennial International Limited has a market capitalization of HK$193m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth HK$5.4m. (This figure is for the year to 2017). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it’s worth noting the salary is lower, valued at HK$4.6m. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below HK$1.6b, and calculated the median CEO compensation to be HK$1.7m.

As you can see, Chung Mon is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Perennial International Limited is paying too much. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Perennial International has changed over time.

SEHK:725 CEO Compensation January 25th 19 More

Is Perennial International Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Perennial International Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 6.6% per year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is down -1.9%.

I would argue that the lack of revenue growth in the last year is less than ideal, but I’m happy with the EPS growth. In conclusion we can’t form a strong opinion about business performance yet; but it’s one worth watching.

Although we don’t have analyst forecasts, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Perennial International Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 47% over three years, many shareholders in Perennial International Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary…

We compared total CEO remuneration at Perennial International Limited with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

Over the last three years, shareholder returns have been downright disappointing, and the underlying business has failed to impress us. Considering this, we have the opinion that the CEO pay is more on the generous side, than the modest side. Shareholders may want to check for free if Perennial International insiders are buying or selling shares.

Or you might prefer gaze upon this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow .

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



