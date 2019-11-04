Perenti Global (ASX:PRN) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for Perenti Global

How Much Debt Does Perenti Global Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2019 Perenti Global had debt of AU$723.7m, up from AU$404.6m in one year. On the flip side, it has AU$223.5m in cash leading to net debt of about AU$500.1m.

ASX:PRN Historical Debt, November 4th 2019 More

How Healthy Is Perenti Global's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Perenti Global had liabilities of AU$377.9m falling due within a year, and liabilities of AU$877.2m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had AU$223.5m in cash and AU$396.6m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling AU$635.0m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Perenti Global has a market capitalization of AU$1.52b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Even though Perenti Global's debt is only 1.6, its interest cover is really very low at 2.4. In large part that's it has so much depreciation and amortisation. While companies often boast that these charges are non-cash, most such businesses will therefore require ongoing investment (that is not expensed.) Either way there's no doubt the stock is using meaningful leverage. It is well worth noting that Perenti Global's EBIT shot up like bamboo after rain, gaining 79% in the last twelve months. That'll make it easier to manage its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Perenti Global's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.