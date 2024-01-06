Perezes find new life in Odessa

Jan. 6—The Rev. Daniel Perez' faith was tested when his wife Jazmine was severely burned in a cooking accident, but she survived after they moved from Venezuela to Miami, Fla., and then to Odessa where he became the Spanish language pastor at Odessa Bible Church in August 2019.

A native of Maracaibo, he went to law school, became an attorney and practiced for two years till working for a bank in Valencia for nine years in macro-management and small business development; but the example of his grandfather, the Rev. Pedro Perez, proved too powerful to resist and he was attending a seminary in Bogota, Colombia, when his wife suffered nearly fatal injuries to her face and chest.

"It was a really bad accident," the Rev. Perez said. "The doctors told us she would probably die if we moved back to Venezuela and after considering all the options, the United States was the best place for her to get well in. She is better now. It was a miracle. God is good.

"This is a new beginning and a new perspective on how temporary we are on this earth."

Perez preaches to an average of 50-60 people in 12:15 p.m. Sunday services at Odessa Bible Church, 3901 Penbrook St., where he sometimes plays the flute. He and his wife have two children.

"I had always felt the call, but it took me awhile to submit to that call completely," said Perez, whose favorite scriptures are Jeremiah 29:7, John 3:16 and Romans 5:8, which says, "But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: while we were still sinners, Christ died for us."

The minister said his grandfather had been evangelized by American missionaries in the 1950s and he went on to become a very influential pastor. "I saw how many lives he changed by the power of faith and the love of God and I wanted to give back what I had received through the generations," Perez said.

"I believe that knowing God is the best tool for the real freedom that mankind is looking for. Jesus is the only hope and the only way to truth so that people can find eternal life through him. We use Bible study to show how to lead a better life and put our faith into practice by loving others and serving our community.

"We are put here to testify about Jesus and be the light and salt of the earth."

The Rev. Robert Thayer, lead pastor of Odessa Bible Church, said Perez "makes a great impression for Christ.

"Daniel loves God and loves others and he is willing to serve," the Rev. Thayer said. "He has gone from door to door at neighborhood apartment complexes with our parishioners and he has a great relationship with the whole congregation.

"He is a delight to work with. We love him. He is a great blessing not only to our church but to the whole city. His heart breaks for Venezuela and how socialism has destroyed his country."

Thayer explained that when seven people were killed and 25 wounded in a mass shooting here on Aug. 31, 2019, during Perez' first week in Odessa, "Daniel was right there.

"He met me at the hospital and he had his arms around a lot of Spanish speakers and really helped during that chaotic time," Thayer said. "All of them were perfect strangers to him, but he interceded for them there in that moment."