Is This The Perfect Chevrolet Corvette C2 Restomod?

This might look like a stock C2 Corvette from a distance, but modern engineering gives this car the edge of classic counterparts

The C2 generation of the 1960s Chevrolet Corvette has to be one of the most charismatic incarnations of America’s favorite sports car. Serving as one of Chevy’s first wind tunnel developed models, its streamlined design this still sought after today. However, in 2019 original cars lack the modern-day performance to go with those looks. This custom 1967 model heading to auction with Barrett-Jackson blends old and new together.

Restomod cars can be done very tastefully, or totally ruin the classic on which it is based. Thankfully, this C2 falls into the former camp! From a few steps back it looks pretty original with a factory correct paint scheme and bodywork, but move closer and there a few hints that this is no ordinary Corvette.

It’s beautiful bullet-like shape is pure and uninterrupted, with just a hint of aggression coming from those side-mounted exhausts. The biggest giveaway is the car’s larger alloy wheels that hide modern disc brakes at each corner. This creation also sits slightly lower thanks to new 1996 Corvette suspension and coilover shocks.

The dark blue leather interior appears as the original designer intended, with the cabin totally unblemished. It’s a great specification with its creator knowing the true value of the understatement.

Something that isn’t understated is the power plant under the hood. A ZZ 454 cubic-inch Tri-Power V8 calls the engine bay home and absolutely dominates the space. The bright red ‘big block’ features a cast-iron exhaust manifold and is dressed to look like a 427 motor — in reality its performance outstrips the 425hp of the engine it replicates.

Sometimes less really is more, and in the car of this tastefully customized C2 Corvette, that is very much the case. Big performance, classic looks, and more modern handling creates the perfect restomod cocktail.

The car is being sold without reserve at Barrett-Jackson’s Palm Beach event April 11-13th, 2019.

Source: Barrett-Jackson










