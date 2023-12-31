PERFECT ENDING: Gretna boys basketball wins on buzzer beater after coach dies from cancer
Gretna boys basketball wins on a buzzer beater hours after their coach died from cancer.
Gretna boys basketball wins on a buzzer beater hours after their coach died from cancer.
Morant took over in the second half to rally the Grizzlies from a 19-point halftime deficit.
Troy Aikman was among those thrilled to see Jimmy Johnson get honored.
Manning is now just one play away from getting on the field in a College Football Playoff game. He didn't seem too worried about the pressure at Sugar Bowl media day, where he was the center of attention.
Ole Miss had never won 11 games in a single season until 2023.
'Tis the season for a good fright! Here are six scary movies to stream if you're over all the Christmas classics.
Sarkisian has changed a lot from his days at Washington. But there's no questioning the impact the coach and the school left on each another.
The 37-year-old will reportedly play a farewell game in his native Slovenia.
Illinois AD Josh Whitman says the university was not aware of a rape allegation against Shannon until an arrest warrant was issued Wednesday.
The Buckeyes were shorthanded and looked like it.
Jackson has always played quarterback and negotiated contracts his own way. It's hard to question his methods as he closes in on a potential second MVP.
For tonight's Cotton Bowl, official "tire artist" Blake McFarland crafted these sculptures of the Missouri and Ohio State mascots from 280 Goodyear tires.
It goes anywhere, sucks up anything and provides nearly an hour of cleaning power on a single charge.
While there's an expanded 12-team field to look forward to next season, let's first look back at the best players of the four-team playoff era.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
From 12-horsepower people's cars to Group B-spec rally cars, Monaco's official car collection highlights a little bit of everything.
The turnover sword was busy in San Antonio.
The Browns didn't allow Deshaun Watson's injury to ruin their season.
The All-American candidate had led Illinois to a 9-2 record and a No. 11 ranking in the AP Top 25.
The Vikings' quarterback shuffle continues.
Family members are common sources of weight stigma. Here's how to set boundaries during the holidays.