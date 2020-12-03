Perfect Gift Cards To Personalize Your Long-Distance Gift

  • <p>You likely won’t be gathering with all of your loved ones to exchange gifts face-to-face this holiday season, but that doesn’t mean you can’t <a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/saving-money/holiday/best-christmas-gift-ever-bought-20-less/?utm_campaign=1018474&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=12" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:give everyone on your list a personal gift" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">give everyone on your list a personal gift</a> that’s perfect for them. While you may think of a gift card as impersonal — and it may be if you’re just sending them an Amazon gift card (which still makes a great gift!) — it’s possible to choose unique gift cards that are ideal for that person’s personality and interests.</p> <p><em><strong>Affordable: <a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/saving-money/holiday/inexpensive-christmas-gifts-holiday-shopping-ideas/?utm_campaign=1018474&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=13" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:30 Gift-Giving Ideas for Tight Budgets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">30 Gift-Giving Ideas for Tight Budgets</a></strong></em></p> <p>In need of some inspiration? <a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/saving-money/shopping/get-unique-holiday-gifts-online/?utm_campaign=1018474&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=14" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Consider these gift cards for a holiday treat that’s sure to please." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Consider these gift cards for a holiday treat that’s sure to please.</a></p> <div><em><small>Last updated: Dec. 3, 2020</small></em></div>
    1/10

    Perfect Gift Cards To Personalize Your Long-Distance Gift

    You likely won’t be gathering with all of your loved ones to exchange gifts face-to-face this holiday season, but that doesn’t mean you can’t give everyone on your list a personal gift that’s perfect for them. While you may think of a gift card as impersonal — and it may be if you’re just sending them an Amazon gift card (which still makes a great gift!) — it’s possible to choose unique gift cards that are ideal for that person’s personality and interests.

    Affordable: 30 Gift-Giving Ideas for Tight Budgets

    In need of some inspiration? Consider these gift cards for a holiday treat that’s sure to please.

    Last updated: Dec. 3, 2020
  • <p>Whether your travel-loving friend or family member wants to take a pandemic road trip or save their travel for safer times, they are sure to love an Airbnb gift card. The vacation rental site has nearly 5.6 million places available to rent as well as over 50,000 local and online experiences to choose from. Airbnb gift cards are available to purchase online and they don’t expire, so the recipient can use it whenever they feel safe to travel.</p>
    2/10

    For the Travel Lover: Airbnb Gift Card

    Whether your travel-loving friend or family member wants to take a pandemic road trip or save their travel for safer times, they are sure to love an Airbnb gift card. The vacation rental site has nearly 5.6 million places available to rent as well as over 50,000 local and online experiences to choose from. Airbnb gift cards are available to purchase online and they don’t expire, so the recipient can use it whenever they feel safe to travel.

  • <p>Experiences often make better gifts than things, and you can gift someone a once-in-a-lifetime experience with a Cloud 9 Living gift card. The card can be redeemed to book a number of adventurous outings, including ziplining, kayaking, skydiving, rafting, racecar driving, flying lessons and more.</p>
    3/10

    For the Thrill-Seeker: Cloud 9 Living Gift Card

    Experiences often make better gifts than things, and you can gift someone a once-in-a-lifetime experience with a Cloud 9 Living gift card. The card can be redeemed to book a number of adventurous outings, including ziplining, kayaking, skydiving, rafting, racecar driving, flying lessons and more.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>If you have someone in your life who loves to play golf, this might just be the perfect gift. The Go Play Golf gift card can be redeemed to play golf at over 5,000 courses across the U.S., to buy golf merchandise, to take a golf vacation or to book a golf lesson. It can also be converted into a Topgolf card. Gift cards can be purchased at GoPlayGolf.com.</p> <p><em><strong>Check Out This List: <a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/saving-money/holiday/most-searched-holiday-gifts-cost/?utm_campaign=1018474&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=15" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Most-Searched Holiday Gifts and How Much They Cost" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Most-Searched Holiday Gifts and How Much They Cost</a></strong></em></p>
    4/10

    For the Golf Enthusiast: Go Play Golf Gift Card

    If you have someone in your life who loves to play golf, this might just be the perfect gift. The Go Play Golf gift card can be redeemed to play golf at over 5,000 courses across the U.S., to buy golf merchandise, to take a golf vacation or to book a golf lesson. It can also be converted into a Topgolf card. Gift cards can be purchased at GoPlayGolf.com.

    Check Out This List: The Most-Searched Holiday Gifts and How Much They Cost

  • <p>It’s been a challenging year to be a parent. With many moms and dads working from home and many kids learning from home as well, juggling job duties, parenting duties and household chores can be an almost impossible feat. Take care of the household chores part by giving them a Handy gift card redeemable for cleaning services. You can choose from one three-hour cleaning service or packages of three or five cleaning services.</p>
    5/10

    For the Mom or Dad Who Could Use a Break: Handy Gift Card

    It’s been a challenging year to be a parent. With many moms and dads working from home and many kids learning from home as well, juggling job duties, parenting duties and household chores can be an almost impossible feat. Take care of the household chores part by giving them a Handy gift card redeemable for cleaning services. You can choose from one three-hour cleaning service or packages of three or five cleaning services.

  • <p>Anyone who loves to grill should be thrilled to receive an Omaha Steaks gift card. Gift cards are available in amounts from $5 to $500, and can be used to shop online, by phone, mail or fax, and at any Omaha Steaks retail location.</p>
    6/10

    For the Master Griller: Omaha Steaks Gift Card

    Anyone who loves to grill should be thrilled to receive an Omaha Steaks gift card. Gift cards are available in amounts from $5 to $500, and can be used to shop online, by phone, mail or fax, and at any Omaha Steaks retail location.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Spafinder gift cards can be redeemed at thousands of spas and salons, as well as for brand-name spa products. Whether your recipient loves massages, manicures or at-home spa days, they’ll be able to make use of this thoughtful gift. Spafinder gift cards are available to purchase on the Spafinder website, and they never expire.</p> <p><em><strong>Be Careful: <a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/saving-money/shopping/tips-avoid-online-shopping-scams/?utm_campaign=1018474&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=16" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tips To Avoid Online Shopping Scams" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tips To Avoid Online Shopping Scams</a></strong></em></p>
    7/10

    For the Person Who Loves To Be Pampered: Spafinder Gift Card

    Spafinder gift cards can be redeemed at thousands of spas and salons, as well as for brand-name spa products. Whether your recipient loves massages, manicures or at-home spa days, they’ll be able to make use of this thoughtful gift. Spafinder gift cards are available to purchase on the Spafinder website, and they never expire.

    Be Careful: Tips To Avoid Online Shopping Scams

  • <p>Stocks can be the gift that keeps on giving, and you can easily gift stocks and ETFs via Stockpile. You can choose to gift someone a specific stock, such as Apple, Tesla or Disney, or a general Stockpile gift card that allows them to choose their own. Gift cards can range in amount from $1 to $2,000.</p>
    8/10

    For the Aspiring Investor: Stockpile Gift Card

    Stocks can be the gift that keeps on giving, and you can easily gift stocks and ETFs via Stockpile. You can choose to gift someone a specific stock, such as Apple, Tesla or Disney, or a general Stockpile gift card that allows them to choose their own. Gift cards can range in amount from $1 to $2,000.

  • <p>Allow your loved one to give back to a cause they care about with a TisBest charity gift card. Cards are redeemed just like a regular gift card, except instead of being used to make a purchase, the gift card balance is donated to a charity of the recipient’s choice.</p>
    9/10

    For the Person Who Wants To Give Back: TisBest Charity Gift Card

    Allow your loved one to give back to a cause they care about with a TisBest charity gift card. Cards are redeemed just like a regular gift card, except instead of being used to make a purchase, the gift card balance is donated to a charity of the recipient’s choice.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Uncommon Goods is full of unique items you won’t find at your typical big-box store. An Uncommon Goods gift card is ideal for someone who is hard to shop for but will appreciate being able to choose a one-of-a-kind gift for themselves. Gift certificates are available via email or regular mail, and can include a personalized message from you.</p> <p><em><strong>More From GOBankingRates</strong></em></p> <ul> <li> <div><em><strong><a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/net-worth/debt/ways-dig-yourself-out-debt/?utm_campaign=1018474&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=17" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:30 Ways To Dig Yourself Out of Debt" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">30 Ways To Dig Yourself Out of Debt</a></strong></em></div> </li> <li> <div><em><strong><a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/saving-money/budgeting/how-much-average-american-spends-daily/?utm_campaign=1018474&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=18" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Are You Spending More Than the Average American on 25 Everyday Items?" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Are You Spending More Than the Average American on 25 Everyday Items?</a></strong></em></div> </li> <li> <div><em><strong><a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/saving-money/savings-advice/unusual-money-moves-could-set-you-up-for-life/?utm_campaign=1018474&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=19" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:60 Money Moves That Could Set You Up for Life" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">60 Money Moves That Could Set You Up for Life</a></strong></em></div> </li> <li> <div> <div> <div><em><strong><a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/saving-money/shopping/things-you-do-not-need-buy-during-coronavirus-pandemic/?utm_campaign=1018474&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=20" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Guns and 32 Other Things You Definitely Do NOT Need To Buy During the Coronavirus Pandemic" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Guns and 32 Other Things You Definitely Do NOT Need To Buy During the Coronavirus Pandemic</a></strong></em></div> </div> </div> </li> </ul>
    10/10

    For the Person Who Has Everything: Uncommon Goods Gift Card

    Uncommon Goods is full of unique items you won’t find at your typical big-box store. An Uncommon Goods gift card is ideal for someone who is hard to shop for but will appreciate being able to choose a one-of-a-kind gift for themselves. Gift certificates are available via email or regular mail, and can include a personalized message from you.

    More From GOBankingRates

<p>You likely won’t be gathering with all of your loved ones to exchange gifts face-to-face this holiday season, but that doesn’t mean you can’t <a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/saving-money/holiday/best-christmas-gift-ever-bought-20-less/?utm_campaign=1018474&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=12" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:give everyone on your list a personal gift" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">give everyone on your list a personal gift</a> that’s perfect for them. While you may think of a gift card as impersonal — and it may be if you’re just sending them an Amazon gift card (which still makes a great gift!) — it’s possible to choose unique gift cards that are ideal for that person’s personality and interests.</p> <p><em><strong>Affordable: <a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/saving-money/holiday/inexpensive-christmas-gifts-holiday-shopping-ideas/?utm_campaign=1018474&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=13" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:30 Gift-Giving Ideas for Tight Budgets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">30 Gift-Giving Ideas for Tight Budgets</a></strong></em></p> <p>In need of some inspiration? <a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/saving-money/shopping/get-unique-holiday-gifts-online/?utm_campaign=1018474&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=14" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Consider these gift cards for a holiday treat that’s sure to please." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Consider these gift cards for a holiday treat that’s sure to please.</a></p> <div><em><small>Last updated: Dec. 3, 2020</small></em></div>
<p>Whether your travel-loving friend or family member wants to take a pandemic road trip or save their travel for safer times, they are sure to love an Airbnb gift card. The vacation rental site has nearly 5.6 million places available to rent as well as over 50,000 local and online experiences to choose from. Airbnb gift cards are available to purchase online and they don’t expire, so the recipient can use it whenever they feel safe to travel.</p>
<p>Experiences often make better gifts than things, and you can gift someone a once-in-a-lifetime experience with a Cloud 9 Living gift card. The card can be redeemed to book a number of adventurous outings, including ziplining, kayaking, skydiving, rafting, racecar driving, flying lessons and more.</p>
<p>If you have someone in your life who loves to play golf, this might just be the perfect gift. The Go Play Golf gift card can be redeemed to play golf at over 5,000 courses across the U.S., to buy golf merchandise, to take a golf vacation or to book a golf lesson. It can also be converted into a Topgolf card. Gift cards can be purchased at GoPlayGolf.com.</p> <p><em><strong>Check Out This List: <a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/saving-money/holiday/most-searched-holiday-gifts-cost/?utm_campaign=1018474&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=15" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Most-Searched Holiday Gifts and How Much They Cost" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Most-Searched Holiday Gifts and How Much They Cost</a></strong></em></p>
<p>It’s been a challenging year to be a parent. With many moms and dads working from home and many kids learning from home as well, juggling job duties, parenting duties and household chores can be an almost impossible feat. Take care of the household chores part by giving them a Handy gift card redeemable for cleaning services. You can choose from one three-hour cleaning service or packages of three or five cleaning services.</p>
<p>Anyone who loves to grill should be thrilled to receive an Omaha Steaks gift card. Gift cards are available in amounts from $5 to $500, and can be used to shop online, by phone, mail or fax, and at any Omaha Steaks retail location.</p>
<p>Spafinder gift cards can be redeemed at thousands of spas and salons, as well as for brand-name spa products. Whether your recipient loves massages, manicures or at-home spa days, they’ll be able to make use of this thoughtful gift. Spafinder gift cards are available to purchase on the Spafinder website, and they never expire.</p> <p><em><strong>Be Careful: <a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/saving-money/shopping/tips-avoid-online-shopping-scams/?utm_campaign=1018474&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=16" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tips To Avoid Online Shopping Scams" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tips To Avoid Online Shopping Scams</a></strong></em></p>
<p>Stocks can be the gift that keeps on giving, and you can easily gift stocks and ETFs via Stockpile. You can choose to gift someone a specific stock, such as Apple, Tesla or Disney, or a general Stockpile gift card that allows them to choose their own. Gift cards can range in amount from $1 to $2,000.</p>
<p>Allow your loved one to give back to a cause they care about with a TisBest charity gift card. Cards are redeemed just like a regular gift card, except instead of being used to make a purchase, the gift card balance is donated to a charity of the recipient’s choice.</p>
<p>Uncommon Goods is full of unique items you won’t find at your typical big-box store. An Uncommon Goods gift card is ideal for someone who is hard to shop for but will appreciate being able to choose a one-of-a-kind gift for themselves. Gift certificates are available via email or regular mail, and can include a personalized message from you.</p> <p><em><strong>More From GOBankingRates</strong></em></p> <ul> <li> <div><em><strong><a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/net-worth/debt/ways-dig-yourself-out-debt/?utm_campaign=1018474&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=17" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:30 Ways To Dig Yourself Out of Debt" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">30 Ways To Dig Yourself Out of Debt</a></strong></em></div> </li> <li> <div><em><strong><a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/saving-money/budgeting/how-much-average-american-spends-daily/?utm_campaign=1018474&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=18" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Are You Spending More Than the Average American on 25 Everyday Items?" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Are You Spending More Than the Average American on 25 Everyday Items?</a></strong></em></div> </li> <li> <div><em><strong><a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/saving-money/savings-advice/unusual-money-moves-could-set-you-up-for-life/?utm_campaign=1018474&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=19" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:60 Money Moves That Could Set You Up for Life" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">60 Money Moves That Could Set You Up for Life</a></strong></em></div> </li> <li> <div> <div> <div><em><strong><a href="https://www.gobankingrates.com/saving-money/shopping/things-you-do-not-need-buy-during-coronavirus-pandemic/?utm_campaign=1018474&utm_source=yahoo.com&utm_content=20" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Guns and 32 Other Things You Definitely Do NOT Need To Buy During the Coronavirus Pandemic" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Guns and 32 Other Things You Definitely Do NOT Need To Buy During the Coronavirus Pandemic</a></strong></em></div> </div> </div> </li> </ul>

You likely won’t be gathering with all of your loved ones to exchange gifts face-to-face this holiday season, but that doesn’t mean you can’t give everyone on your list a personal...

Latest Stories

  • Florida attorney reportedly under investigation after telling Republicans to change 'your address for the next 2 months' for Georgia runoffs

    A Florida attorney is reportedly under investigation after trying to register to vote in Georgia ahead of the January runoff election and encouraging other Republicans to change "your address for the next two months" so they can vote in the state as well, WSB-TV reports.Attorney Bill Price in a Facebook video that has since been deleted was reportedly seen speaking to members of the Bay County GOP in Florida last month, saying "we have to do whatever it takes" to "hold the Senate" and that he's "moving to Georgia" for the January runoff."And if that means changing your address for the next two months, so be it," Price says. "I'm doing that. I'm moving to Georgia and I'm gonna fight and I want you all to fight with me."Price reportedly says in the video he's "moving to my brother's house in Hiram, Georgia and I'm registering to vote." Then, he reportedly tells the Florida Republicans his brother's name and his address, and when a woman asks if they "can truly register at that address," he reportedly responds, "Sure."Georgia's office of Secretary of State told Fox News that "registering without the intention of permanent residency is a felony," as "only permanent residents are eligible to vote in Georgia." According to Fox, Price says in the video he will "move back to Florida on Jan. 6." Price told WSB-TV these were just "humorous comments" and that he "did not change my voter registration." But according to the report, he did register to vote using his brother's Georgia address the day after he made the remarks, and he's now under investigation. Price admitted to Fox News that he filled out the voter registration but claimed, "I wanted to see how easy it was to do it. I'm not actually moving to Georgia. I was joking." Read more at WSB-TV. > "If that means changing your address for the next two months,so be it.I'm doing that. I'm moving to Georgia."Our 6 investigation reveals deleted video-a FL attorney telling GOP members how to move to GA,vote in runoffs. It's illegal.There's more,& an investigation @wsbtv gapol pic.twitter.com/or2PgWQrT1> > -- Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) December 2, 2020More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims Trump reportedly derailed a GOP meeting about the Georgia Senate runoffs by praising QAnon Trump's 'eyes and ears' at the Justice Department reportedly banned from the building

  • Man, 41, had no teeth and could barely speak after his mother locked him in their suburban apartment for 28 years, say reports

    A 70-year-old Swedish woman has been arrested for imprisoning her son in her Stockholm flat. He was found by a relative covered in wounds and pus.

  • Former Bill Clinton associate claims ex-president did visit Jeffrey Epstein’s private island

    Former US president Bill Clinton did visit Jeffrey Epstein's infamous private island despite his claims to the contrary, his former associate has claimed. Doug Band, who worked for Mr Clinton for around two decades, claimed the former president flew on Epstein's jet dozens of times and visited the convicted sex offender's private Carribean island in January 2003. Although ignorant of Epstein's crimes at the time, Mr Band claimed in an interview with Vanity Fair that he attempted to keep his boss away from the financier after a 2002 trip to Africa. Mr Band told the magazine the trip had left him with a bad impression of Epstein and he advised Mr Clinton to end his relationship with the multimillionaire financier. The two men were friends in the 2000s, with Mr Clinton taking several trips on Epstein’s private jet, which has come to be known as the "Lolita express" after it was alleged that the financier used the jet to traffic underage girls between his various properties.

  • 10 Remote Airbnbs As Stunning As They Are Secluded

    From a private island to a tiny Vermont tree houseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Southern California wildfire burning out of control — and will for days to come

    The Bond Fire started with flames at one home, before it reached nearby vegetation and spread out of control.

  • Navy Brings Back US Atlantic Fleet as Russian Threats Intensify

    The Atlantic Fleet will confront the Russian navy, which has been "deploying closer and closer to our East Coast."

  • Freshly pardoned Michael Flynn shares message telling Trump to 'suspend the Constitution' to hold a new presidential election

    Retired Gen. Michael Flynn is fresh off a presidential pardon and ready to get back into some trouble.President Trump pardoned his short-lived national security adviser last week, after Flynn had previously pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with a Russian ambassador. Flynn has since been sharing dubious allegations of voter fraud, and on Wednesday, boosted a message telling Trump to take some radical actions to stop it.In a full-page Washington Times ad from something called the We the People Convention, Ohio Tea Party leader Tom Zawistowski tries to draw a comparison between Lincoln trying to save the union in 1863 and Trump trying to claw back the 2020 election, using some disputed facts along the way. Zawistowski alleges a lot of similarities between the two times, from "Democrat/Socialist federal officials plotting to finish gutting the U.S. Constitution" to big tech "actively censoring free speech and promoting leftist propaganda." So to counter that, the We the People Convention suggests Trump "declare limited Martial Law to temporarily suspend the Constitution" in order to hold a presidential election re-vote overseen by the military.> Big pro-authoritarian energy in Trumpland today:> > The president's (recently pardoned) former national security adviser, Mike Flynn, shared a message encouraging President Trump to "temporarily suspend the Constitution," impose martial law and "silence the destructive media." pic.twitter.com/cQh0wl7oWw> > — Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 2, 2020Flynn shared the ad on Twitter on Wednesday, seemingly trying to encourage a bunch of Fox News hosts and QAnon supporters to share it. It's just one of many disputed facts and allegations about the election that are apparently flowing through the mind of the man who used to oversee America's national security.More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims Trump reportedly derailed a GOP meeting about the Georgia Senate runoffs by praising QAnon Florida attorney reportedly under investigation after telling Republicans to change 'your address for the next 2 months' for Georgia runoffs

  • Judge rules probable cause U.S. teenager committed crimes in Wisconsin protest shootings

    The shootings occurred in August in Kenosha, Wisconsin amid civil unrest sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man. Rittenhouse's lawyers have said he was helping protect property and that he acted in self defense. Rittenhouse, 17, was charged with first-degree homicide and five other criminal counts related to the shootings, in which Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber were killed and Gaige Grosskreutz was wounded.

  • Operation Warp Speed's top scientist predicts more than 100 million Americans could be immunized with coronavirus vaccines within the next 100 days

    By the end of February, 100 million Americans could be vaccinated, Operation Warp Speed's Moncef Slaoui predicted.

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court declines to hear Trump's election challenge

    The Wisconsin Supreme Court declined to hear a case from President Trump's legal team that seeks to challenge the state's presidential election results, The Washington Post reports.On Thursday, the court ruled that Trump's team should have taken up the matter with a lower court. The ruling is yet another blow to Trump's longshot effort to overturn his election loss in several states; he has claimed voter fraud led to President-elect Joe Biden's victory, but there is no evidence of widespread fraud.Trump lost to Biden in Wisconsin by more than 20,000 votes. The campaign alleges that Wisconsin election officials improperly accepted thousands of ballots in two of the state's most Democratic counties. Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims Trump reportedly derailed a GOP meeting about the Georgia Senate runoffs by praising QAnon Florida attorney reportedly under investigation after telling Republicans to change 'your address for the next 2 months' for Georgia runoffs

  • Fire sweeps through Southern California canyon, residents flee

    A blaze that ignited overnight in a single-family home injured two firefighters and forced residents of a rustic Southern California canyon to flee their homes on Thursday, as flames tore across some 4,000 acres of dry brush and wooded hillsides. The Bond Fire, which broke out at about 10 p.m. on Wednesday night, was driven through Silverado Canyon in Orange County by gusty Santa Ana winds. "There were two firefighters that were injured while battling the Bond Fire this afternoon," the Orange County Fire Authority said on Twitter.

  • Wisconsin court binds Kyle Rittenhouse over for trial on six counts in Kenosha shootings

    Kyle Rittenhouse's lawyer offered a preview of the self-defense arguments he will raise at a trial for the Kenosha shootings that occurred in August.

  • Indian police arrest Muslim man under 'love jihad' law for allegedly attempting to convert Hindu woman to Islam

    A Muslim man has been arrested under a controversial anti-Muslim "love jihad" law in India after a Hindu father accused him of harassing his daughter to convert to Islam and marry him. The man was arrested on Thursday from his village in Uttar Pradesh state, under the new legislation approved five days earlier. In his complaint the woman's father claimed that three years ago the man had ‘harassed’ his teenage daughter, with whom he went to high school, pressuring to convert to Islam by offering her ‘allurements’ in order to marry him. He claims the man had threatened to kidnap his daughter if she refused. Police said the father, who strongly objected to his daughters association with a Muslim man, had similarly accused the man at the time of kidnapping his daughter, but the case was closed after the girl was found and denied having been abducted. Local media reports indicated that the two were in a relationship, but this has not been confirmed. The woman, who has not been named, married someone else in June, but in his complaint after the approval of the ‘love jihad’ law last week, her father claimed the man continued pursuing and harassing her. Under the law, which carries a 10-year sentence and a £500 fine, all marriages between Muslims and Hindus can be annulled if it is proved the woman had converted solely for that purpose. Hindu women who want to change their religion to Islam after marriage need to apply to the local district authorities for permission to do so. The law was passed by the ruling Hindu fundamentalist Bharatiya Janata Party, the BJP, which believes that Muslim men have launched a "love jihad" to turn Hindu women Muslim, which would dilute India’s Hindu majority. Hindu’s constitute around 80 per cent of India's population of 1.3 billion, while Muslims comprise around 15 per cent. Over the past six years in power, the BJP has increased its political and electoral support across India, primarily by portraying Muslims as the ‘enemy’ poised to ‘dominate’ Hindus. Opposition parties and critics have called the ‘love jihad’ legislation ‘regressive’ and accused the BJP of normalising anti-Muslim sentiment, charges the nationalist have ignored. In October, a leading Indian jewellery brand was withdrawn by its manufacturer after one of its advertisements featuring an inter-faith Hindu-Muslim family was viciously trolled online by BJP supporters. Senior BJP ministers accused Netflix of the same in a scene in The Suitable Boy television series, in which a Hindu woman kisses a Muslim man. Senior BJP leaders are demanding legal action against the producer and director of the series for this ‘outrage’. In the meantime, other than Uttar Pradesh at least four other Indian states, all ruled by the BJP, are readying to pass identical ‘love jihad’ legislation.

  • Trump's 'eyes and ears' at the Justice Department reportedly banned from the building

    A White House liaison has reportedly gotten herself banned from the Justice Department building.Heidi Stirrup, President Trump's "eyes and ears" at the Justice Department, was "banned from the building" after top DOJ officials found out she was allegedly attempting to "pressure staffers to give up sensitive information about election fraud and other matters" that she could then provide to the White House, The Associated Press reported on Thursday.Officials discovered that Stirrup was trying to get insider information on cases, approaching staffers and "demanding" they provide it, and she was told to leave the building within the last two weeks, according to the report. She also allegedly violated human resources policies by offering jobs to allies without consulting senior officials and trying to "interfere in the hiring process for career staffers," AP says.In the month since the election, Trump has baselessly alleged that widespread voter fraud took place. But those allegations were shot down by Attorney General William Barr, who said this week the DOJ has "not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome" in the election. On Thursday, Trump would not say whether he still has confidence in Barr.CNN also confirmed AP's reporting, adding that Stirrup "appears to have already been placed in a new role" as member of the Board of Visitors to the U.S. Air Force Academy.More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims Trump reportedly derailed a GOP meeting about the Georgia Senate runoffs by praising QAnon Florida attorney reportedly under investigation after telling Republicans to change 'your address for the next 2 months' for Georgia runoffs

  • France to investigate 76 mosques suspected of 'separatism' in 'unprecedented' crackdown on Islamist extremists

    France’s embattled interior minister on Thursday announced raids on dozens of mosques suspected of Islamist extremism following Emmanuel Macron’s pledge to fight “separatism” in the wake of terror attacks. Gérald Darmanin said 76 mosques out of the more than 2,600 Muslim places of worship had been flagged as possible threats to French Republican values and its security. Any mosque found to be fomenting extremism would be closed down, he added. Eighteen of the 76 are in the Paris area and 18 face imminent closure, according to reports. The first swoops were due on Thursday afternoon. "There are in some concentrated areas places of worship which are clearly anti-Republican (where) imams are followed by the intelligence services and where the discourse runs counter to our values,” Mr Darminin told RL radio. Investigators will probe the mosques' funding and the background of imams deemed suspicious. The Right-wing minister insisted the relatively small number of mosques targeted showed that "we are far from a situation of widespread radicalisation". "Nearly all Muslims in France respect the laws of the Republic and are hurt by that (radicalisation)," he said.

  • Trump gives 45-minute speech about voter fraud — which 1 analyst says he'd be making in court if it had any merit

    President Trump has combined dozens of his favorite conspiracy theories about the 2020 election into one incredibly debunked Facebook video.In a 45-minute video posted Wednesday, Trump repeated debunked lie after lie about the 2020 election, including claims that Dominion voting machines were rigged; Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday that the Department of Homeland Security had looked into claims about the machines changing ballots and found no evidence. Trump also falsely suggested mail-in ballots were somehow rigged against him, despite it being known before the election that mail-in ballots would tend to go for President-elect Joe Biden, and that there have been no instances of widespread fraud found since.Trump made several more false claims throughout the video, but because it was pre-recorded, there was no chance for the press to question him.> Making this speech full of blatantly false attempts to undermine the election in a Twitter video rather than at the White House means the president doesn't have to face questions about his comments from the press. He has almost entirely avoided questions since election night. https://t.co/iiHMyEDeLr> > -- Hunter Walker (@hunterw) December 2, 2020One question that might be asked is why Trump isn't heading to court with these seemingly serious claims, as the team leading his legal challenges in several states has yet to bring forward compelling evidence. Republican pollster and consultant Frank Luntz had an answer: It's because they don't have any "substance." > If the claims had substance, he would be presenting them in a courtroom - not a Facebook video. https://t.co/tgfTUm1Zg7> > -- Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) December 2, 2020More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims Trump reportedly derailed a GOP meeting about the Georgia Senate runoffs by praising QAnon Florida attorney reportedly under investigation after telling Republicans to change 'your address for the next 2 months' for Georgia runoffs

  • Trump family asks to halt lawsuit accusing president of promoting marketing scam

    A lawyer for President Trump on Tuesday urged a federal appeals court to halt a lawsuit accusing the U.S. president of exploiting his family name to promote a marketing scam targeting poor and working-class people.

  • China spacecraft collects moon samples to take back to Earth

    A Chinese spacecraft took samples of the moon's surface Wednesday as part of a mission to bring lunar rocks back to Earth for the first time since the 1970s, the government said, adding to a string of successes for Beijing's increasingly ambitious space program. The Chang’e 5 probe touched down Tuesday on the Sea of Storms on the moon's near side after descending from an orbiter, the China National Space Administration said. The probe, launched Nov. 24 from the tropical island of Hainan, is the latest venture by a space program that sent China's first astronaut into orbit in 2003.

  • 14-year-old screams in middle of night when man grabs her through window, NC mom says

    Police released photos of a person seen in the neighborhood.

  • Obama compares his younger self to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and says she should've been given more time to speak at the Democratic convention

    "New blood is always good," Obama said. "I say that as somebody who used to be the young, shiny cool guy but now is the gray-haired old grizzled vet."