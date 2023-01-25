How to make perfect hard-boiled eggs every time

OK, we’re not talking Gordon Ramsay-style culinary genius here, and you won’t earn a Michelin star for this kind of basic domestic cookery. Nevertheless, creating the perfect hard-boiled egg can still give you a sliver of smug satisfaction every time you pull it off. Or is that just me? Either way, eggs don’t boil themselves. There’s an art to it, or is it a science? Either way, knowing how to boil an egg to perfection is definitely something you can learn through trial and error. But why risk repeated failures when we’ve got the solution to hard-boiled egg mastery right here?

Watch the video to see how to hard-boil an egg to perfection every time.

What does the perfect hard-boiled egg look like?

Though hard-boiling is a term broadly applied to any technique that involves cooking an egg in boiling water, a hard-boiled egg has very specific properties in the culinary world. In a properly hard-boiled egg the white should be fully set but not rubbery, while the yolk should be firm and bright yellow. If the yolk has a green ring around it, that means you’ve overcooked the egg. The green tinge results from a chemical reaction between the sulfur in the egg white and the hydrogen in the yolk. However, while it looks less attractive, a green-tinged egg is still safe to eat.

Are white or brown eggs better for boiling?

The debate over which color eggs are better tasting and better for boiling is ongoing and never-ending. People will swear allegiance to one shade of egg over another based solely on anecdotal evidence. However, the bottom line is that while the size and age of an egg may have a slight effect on the boiling and peeling process, the shade of the shell makes no difference to the outcome. That’s because the color of an egg is based purely on the color of the hen that laid it. Brown hens lay brown eggs, and white hens lay white eggs. But physically, nutritionally and taste-wise, the eggs are identical. So, in the egg world, ebony and ivory live together in perfect harmony.

