‘Perfect’ home listed in California leaves Zillow Gone Wild stunned. ‘Sharp looking’

Is there such thing as “the perfect house?” There may not be since every home is different — but this striking midcentury modern may be as perfect as they get.

At least according to a popular real estate social media page.

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom estate that’s listed for $4.488 million in Sierra Madre, California, was designed by architect John Andre Gougeon and vibrates with an old-fashion style that looks like something out of a magazine from 1963.

“The definition of modern resort-style living, this home offers an open floorplan, beamed construction and floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing the spectacular views of the San Gabriel Mountains, Valley and Downtown LA,” the listing on Zillow.com says. “On a clear day, you will revel in the sight of Catalina Island in the distance and feel at peace amidst the pristine calm of nature surrounding you.”

Features of the 6,769-square-foot house include:

Gated driveway

Privacy

Swimming pool

Many windows

Skylights

Patios

Balconies

Wet bar

Sauna room

Wine room

Three fireplaces

Sunken family room

The home was posted on Zillow Gone Wild — a Facebook page and Twitter account that highlight interesting homes for sale around the country.

“Here’s a perfect modern open home designed by architect John Andre Gougeon in Sierra Madre, CA. $4,488,000. 5 bd, 5 ba. 6,769 sq ft. 2.6 acres,” the post says.

“You know, this is a sharp looking house. Too much brown for my taste but I can still appreciate all the angles and polygonal shapes tossed right in your face,” one person said.





“I love it, but it also kind of feels like a fancy dentist’s office to me,” someone observed.

“I love how warm this house is! It doesn’t feel sterile and modern like all the new construction ones are,” another observed.

“This is beautiful and modern isn’t really my thing but I’d own this in a heartbeat,” one person said.

“Dream home manifested,” someone tweeted.

Sierra Madre is about 20 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

‘World-famous tile house’ in California will make your head spin. ‘Not a boring room’