‘Perfect honeymoon’: Brittany and Patrick Mahomes share photos of tropical paradise

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes jetted off from one tropical paradise to another after getting married in Hawaii, spending their weeklong honeymoon in a Caribbean playground popular with the rich and famous.

The new Mrs. Mahomes posted a gallery of honeymoon photos from St. Barts on Instagram over the weekend.

“Went to St Barths for our honeymoon,” the former Brittany Matthews wrote on one of several photos with crystal blue waters, clear azure skies and white beaches in the background.

The caption says it all: It was a “perfect honeymoon.”

Another photo of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback standing next to a security gate revealed that the couple stayed in a luxury villa in a gated community.

Patrick Mahomes, outside the private villa where he and his new wife stayed. Rooms there cost more than $4,000 a night.

Bungalows there, which are just a short walk to the beach and come with private workout rooms and gardeners, cost around $4,300 a night at this time of season. St. Barts is known as one of the most expensive getaways in the Caribbean.

Locals refer to the French Caribbean island as the “Beverly Hills of the Caribbean,” popular with Hollywood celebrities since the 1950s when Greta Garbo and others spent time there.

Beyonce and Jay-Z, the Kardashians, Paul McCartney, Gwen Stefani, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jeff Bezos have vacationed on the island where luxury brands including Louis Vuitton, Prada and Bulgari have store fronts.

Brittany Mahomes enjoying the Caribbean view that has charmed Beyonce and Paul McCartney alike.

According to Brittany’s Instagram, the couple hiked in the mountains, took a yacht cruise, went kayaking and saw lots of turtles, and enjoyed the “amazing views” everywhere.

The couple spent time on the water, of course.

They were married March 12 on the Hawaiian island of Maui. Photos posted by celebrity party planner Mindy Weiss place the ceremony at Olowalu Plantation House, an oceanfront home that’s said to be Maui’s most popular wedding location.

Over the weekend, Brittany posted a picture of the couple’s 1-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye, who as a flower girl rode down the aisle inside a kid-size, powder-blue Mini Cooper.

“We are coming for ya,” Brittany wrote.

It’s back to business soon for both husband and wife.

Offseason workouts for the Chiefs begin April 18. And the regular season of the women’s soccer team KC Current, which Brittany co-owns, begins April 30.

Includes reporting by The Star’s Pete Grathoff.