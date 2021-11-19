A perfect pair: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss reunite for new album, "Raise the Roof"
It's been 14 years since former Led Zeppelin front man Robert Plant and bluegrass icon Alison Krauss made music together. Plant and Krauss spoke with Anthony Mason about their long-awaited follow-up album, "Raise the Roof," their unlikely but perfect pairing, and why it was finally time to get back in the studio together.