Perfect Ports: 5 Magnificent Superyacht Marinas That Go the Extra Nautical Mile

Click here to read the full article.

Time spent aboard a superyacht is incomparable on every level. From bathing in secluded bays and receiving first-class service night and day, to the unadulterated, uncompromised element of privacy. So when it comes to finding a marina in which to drop anchor, refuel, reprovision and explore, it takes something pretty special to feel like you’re not stepping down a level when you step off your yacht. Here’s a look at five superyacht marinas around the world that go the extra nautical mile.

Port Ferdinand Yacht and Beach Club Residences

Port Ferdinand Yacht and Beach Club Residences More

More from Robb Report

The Location: Barbados, one of 28 island nations in the Caribbean.

Slips: 120, for vessels up to 90 feet.

Details: The community includes private villas with direct access to private berths, boat upholstery and cleaning services, personal chefs.

Unique Features: A floating wave attenuation system prevents large storms from causing hull damage. The marina also serves as a safe haven for the endangered hawksbill sea turtle.

Best Suited for: Privacy seekers who still want to be out during hurricane season.

Crystalbrook Superyacht Marina

Crystalbrook Superyacht Marina More

The Location: Port Douglas, a one-hour drive from Australia’s Cairns international airport.

Slips: 135, with 20 dedicated to superyachts up to 164 feet.

Details: Queensland’s northernmost marina and the gateway to the farthest outer reefs; has an on-site brewery as well as other cafés and restaurants.

Unique Features: The only place in the world where two UNESCO World Heritage Sites meet—the Great Barrier Reef and the Daintree Rainforest.

Best Suited for: Sports-fishing enthusiasts looking to catch some huge marlin.

Coral Sea Marina|Resort

Coral Sea Marina|Resort More

The Location: The Whitsunday Islands, on the coast of Queensland, Australia.

Slips: 520 total, with a few for vessels up to 260 feet.

Details: Thanks to berths with 16-foot draft, boats can dock here year-round and enjoy the beauty of the Whitsundays.

Unique Features: Local suppliers deliver fresh meats, seafood and produce to the marina directly; two helipads for guests’ use; Jet Ski and jet-boating adventures; on-site Ocean Club spa for massages and manicures; and complimentary concierge cars.

Best Suited for: Adrenaline junkies looking for adventure.

Luštica Bay

Lustica Bay More

The Location: Montenegro, along the Adriatic Sea, about 140 miles from Port of Split, Croatia.

Slips: 176 total planned, but only 85 complete so far; for vessels up to 147 feet.