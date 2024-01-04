Perfect restaurant inspections: Nearly 100 South Florida eateries made the list in December

There are restaurants in South Florida that notch perfect scores during state inspections.

These “gold-star” eateries made the December 2023 list because not one violation — minor, intermediate or high-priority — was red-flagged at the time of the surprise visit from the state’s safety and sanitation inspectors. Restaurants typically are inspected at random every six months to a year.

In December, 58 Broward County restaurants earned perfect scores. In Palm Beach County, 36 restaurants passed their inspections without a single incident.

Note: The restaurants included below have been sorted by city, and those without physical addresses on the inspection reports have been trimmed from the list. Food and drink concessionaires, professional caterers, event planners — any purveyor that’s not a restaurant, food truck, flea market or food hall vendor — are also excluded from the roundup.

If your city isn’t listed, either no restaurants were inspected that month, or none earned perfect scores.

Also keep in mind: The South Florida Sun Sentinel does not inspect restaurants, but rather sourced these reports from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation — and only in Broward and Palm Beach counties.

