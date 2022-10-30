'Perfect storm' swirls as Canadians face hot inflation, rising rates

Julie Gordon and Rod Nickel
·3 min read

By Julie Gordon and Rod Nickel

OTTAWA/WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) - At a warehouse on an industrial stretch in Ottawa, giant metal crates of donated groceries are piled high as volunteers sort canned goods, pasta and other foods to be distributed to pantries around the Canadian city.

Demand has surged 33% at the Ottawa Food Bank from pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels, with visits up as spiraling grocery, gas and rent prices, along with fast-rising borrowing costs, leave more Canadians struggling to make ends meet.

"We are absolutely seeing more people," said Rachael Wilson, chief executive of the Ottawa Food Bank, adding the organization is now spending C$6 million ($4.4 million) a year on food, up from C$2 million pre-pandemic.

"That's because the cost of food has risen ... but also because of the number of people that are turning to a food bank right now," said Wilson. "It is unfortunately a perfect storm."

Canada's headline inflation rate has eased to 6.9% from a peak of 8.1%, but food costs are still accelerating and underlying price pressures remain sticky.

At the same time, the Bank of Canada (BoC) has hiked interest rates by 350-basis points in just seven months, one of its sharpest tightening campaigns ever, to try to force inflation back to its 2% target.

The result is Canadian consumers and small businesses are being squeezed from both sides, prompting politicians, unions and even some economists to implore the central bank to slow its pace of tightening.

The bank this week signaled its tightening campaign was nearing its peak, but made clear it was not done yet, as it hiked rates by 50-bps to a fresh 14-year high.

In a television interview after the decision, BoC Governor Tiff Macklem said restoring price stability was not easy, but rampant inflation would be worse.

"I understand a lot of Canadians are in debt and interest rate increases will put more stress on them. It is something that we are watching closely," he told Radio-Canada.

'EVERYONE'S NERVOUS'

Canada, with its pricey homes and top of the G7 household debt levels, is particularly sensitive to higher interest rates, with fears mounting the BoC's aggressive hikes will trigger a recession.

Wes Farnell, who runs Eight Ounce Coffee in Calgary with his wife Jen, said their specialty coffee equipment business was growing by 25% to 35% a year before the pandemic, and then boomed as lockdowns led to surging demand for high-end lifestyle appliances.

Now he is already seeing signs that hot inflation and recession worries have consumers focused on essentials rather than luxury appliances, which is adding up to fewer large orders even as the holiday shopping season approaches.

"Our wholesalers are definitely more tentative about spending money," said Farnell. "Everyone's nervous ... Will people be spending money? Will there be any money to spend? Will inflation go up even further?"

The pain is also being felt on the farm, where record high debt levels and surging operating costs are weighing on many farmers, despite strong grain prices.

For Brodie Haugan, who farms with his parents near Orion, Alberta, inflation has hit especially hard, coupled with a relentless drought.

With the price of feed rising faster than cattle prices, Haugan reduced his 400-cow herd by 30% in spring.

He also delayed buying a much-needed new truck, as the cost shot up to C$100,000 from C$75,000 pre-pandemic.

"Right across the board, everything has increased in price, making it very difficult to really do anything at all," Haugan said.

($1 = 1.3516 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Editing by Josie Kao)

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine questions Twitter takeover amid precarious ties with Musk

    A senior Ukrainian official expressed scepticism on Saturday about the takeover of Twitter by Elon Musk, whose relations with Kyiv have been precarious since the billionaire suggested in early October Ukraine should give up occupied land for peace. Musk, a self-declared "free speech absolutist", has expressed desire to shake up Twitter's content moderation, and tweeted that "the bird is freed" after completing the purchase. He pointed to Musk's "unusual moderation" of the site.

  • Fed and BOE Prepare 75 Basis-Point Salvos on Inflation: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve and the Bank of England may both unleash 75 basis-point interest-rate hikes in the coming days in a show of aggression toward inflation, even in the face of mounting recession risks.Most Read from BloombergSeoul Stampede Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMusk’s Twitter Roils With Hate Speech as Trolls Test New LimitsPutin Stirs European Worry on Home Appliance Imports Stripped for ArmsUkrain

  • Audi supports one-off staff payments over permanent wage hikes

    German carmaker Audi is in favour of offering employees one-off tax-free payments instead of permanent wage increases, its human resources director said, as unions across Europe's biggest economy demand higher wages in light of rising inflation. Workers' purchasing power in Germany has already taken a hit, with consumer price inflation at 11.6% in October. Employers, however, do not see much scope for wage increases due to the rising costs of material and energy.

  • Russia suspends participation in Ukraine grain deal

    Russia on Saturday suspended its participation in a landmark agreement that allowed vital grain exports from Ukraine, blaming drone attacks on Russian ships in Crimea. Russia made the announcement after its army accused Kyiv earlier Saturday of a "massive" drone attack on its Black Sea fleet, which Ukraine labelled a "false pretext" and the UN urged the deal's preservation. The Turkey and UN-brokered deal to unlock grain exports signed between Russia and Ukraine in July is critical to easing the global food crisis caused by the conflict. The agreement already allowed more than nine million tonnes of Ukrainian grain to be exported and was due to be renewed on November 19. A Turkish security source told AFP that Ankara had not been "officially notified" of Russia's suspension, while Ukraine and the UN pushed for the agreement to remain in force. "I call on all states to demand that Russia stop its hunger games and recommit to fulfilling its obligations," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter. Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN secretary-general, said: "It is vital that all parties refrain from any action that would imperil the Black Sea Grain Initiative which is a critical humanitarian effort." - 'Peddling false claims' - Sevastopol in Moscow-annexed Crimea has been targeted several times in recent months and serves as the headquarters for the Black Sea fleet and a logistical hub for operations in Ukraine. The Russian army claimed to have "destroyed" nine aerial drones and seven maritime ones, in an attack in the port early Saturday. "In light of the terrorist act carried out by the Kyiv regime with the participation of British experts against ships of the Black Sea fleet and civilian vessels involved in the security of grain corridors, Russia suspends its participation in the implementation of the agreement on the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports," the Russian defence ministry said on Telegram. Moscow's forces alleged British "specialists", whom they said were based in the southern Ukrainian city of Ochakiv, had helped prepare and train Kyiv to carry out the strike. In a further singling out of the UK -- which Moscow sees as one of the most unfriendly Western countries -- Russia said the same British unit was involved in explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines last month. Britain strongly rebutted both claims, saying "the Russian Ministry of Defence is resorting to peddling false claims of an epic scale." Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Saturday Moscow would raise the blasts and the alleged drone attack at the UN Security Council. The British defence ministry said this "invented story says more about arguments going on inside the Russian Government than it does about the West". Moscow's military said ships targeted at their Crimean base were involved in the grain deal. Russia had recently criticised the deal, saying its own grain exports have suffered due to Western sanctions. - 'Massive' attack - Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol, said Saturday's drone attack was the "most massive" the peninsula had seen. The city's services were on "alert", but he claimed no "civilian infrastructure" had been damaged. City authorities said the harbour was "temporarily" closed to boats and ferries and urged people "not to panic". Attacks on Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014, have increased in recent weeks, as Kyiv presses a counter-offensive in the south to retake territory held by Moscow for months. Moscow-installed authorities in Kherson, just north of Crimea, have vowed to turn the city into a fortress, preparing for an inevitable assault. On Thursday, Razvozhayev said a thermal power station had been attacked in Balaklava, in the Sevastopol area. He claimed there was only minor damage and no casualties. In early October, Moscow's bridge linking Crimea to the Russian mainland -- personally inaugurated by President Vladimir Putin in 2018 -- was damaged by a blast that Putin blamed on Ukraine. The Russian fleet stationed in the port had also been attacked by a drone in August. Russia's allegations Saturday came as the Ukrainian army reported fighting in the Lugansk and Donetsk regions in the east, including near Bakhmut -- the only area where Moscow's forces have advanced in recent weeks. Pro-Russian separatists fighting alongside Moscow also announced a new prisoner exchange with Kyiv, saying 50 will return home from each side. Both sides were gearing up for the battle for the city of Kherson, the regional capital that fell to Moscow's forces in the first days of their offensive. bur/raz/jmm

  • FAA says Mexico on track to recover Category 1 aviation rating, but denies approving plan

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico is making progress towards recovering its Category 1 aviation rating, but the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has not yet approved its plan as claimed earlier by the Mexican government, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday. Mexico's foreign ministry said earlier in a statement that U.S. authorities approved Mexico's government plan to recover its Category 1 aviation rating, revoked roughly a year and a half ago. Mexico expects to complete its action plan in December as part of its bid to recover the U.S.-issued aviation rating, the statement said.

  • 10,000 LEGO Build of the Warden!

    In this video, I build Minecraft's Warden out of 10,000 LEGO! Krazy Ky's Bricklink Store: https://store.bricklink.com/KrazyKys?... Check out my friend Christian: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDEgqJevldyqEnZiOHnRi3g Get the shirt I am wearing: https://tinyurl.com/fn66ts8b Amazon Brick Science Shop: https://amzn.to/3eBPCPh Merch: https://brick-science.creator-spring.... Shopify: https://brickscience.myshopify.com/ Subscribe!! Follow Me On Socials! TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@brick_science Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brickscienc... Twitter: https://twitter.com/rileysc66496964 DISCLAIMER: Links included in this description might be affiliate links. If you purchase a product or service with the links that I provide I may receive a small commission. There is no additional charge to you! Thank you for supporting my channel.

  • RedHill Biopharma Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:RDHL) Path To Profitability

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse RedHill Biopharma Ltd.'s ( NASDAQ:RDHL ) business as it appears the...

  • Philippines president orders urgent aid as storm Nalgae kills 45

    Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Saturday ordered urgent aid distribution in a southern province where landslides have been triggered by Tropical Storm Nalgae, which has killed 45 people across the country so far. Heavy rains and strong winds pounded the capital, Manila, and surrounding areas for most of Saturday as Nalgae forced tens of thousands of people to leave their homes and disrupted peak holiday travel in much of the nation. Nalgae is the second deadliest cyclone to hit the Philippines this year, with the disasters agency reporting 45 deaths, mostly in hard-hit Maguindanao province.

  • 4 ways U.S. shoppers plan to cheat inflation this holiday season — and you can too

    In fact, they appear to be quite enthusiastic about the upcoming holiday season, despite stagnant wages, rising inflation and the ever-looming threat of recession, according to a survey by TransUnion (TRU) the consumer credit-reporting agency, released this month. Indeed, shoppers told TransUnion they are getting more realistic about their gift-giving in an effort to cope with rising prices. • 13% are turning to more practical gifts such as gas cards.

  • SSU detains collaborator: spied for HIMARS and adjusted Russian fire on Nikopol

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - SATURDAY, 29 OCTOBER 2022, 11:19 The Counterintelligence Department of the Security Service of Ukraine has detained another collaborator in the course of counter-subversive measures along the front-line areas of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

  • Justin Long and Kate Bosworth Have Been 'Doing a Horror Movie Every Night' for Halloween Month

    Justin Long and Kate Bosworth both star in the horror film Barbarian, which is available to stream now on digital and HBO Max

  • Nearly 100,000 displaced by gangs in Haiti, cholera now in most regions, says U.N.

    Nearly 100,000 Haitians have been displaced by gang-related violence, which is taking the country to the brink of collapse as critical roads and the seaports remain under the control of armed groups.

  • Russian occupation forces plant twice as many mines now as they did in Kyiv Oblast

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 29 OCTOBER 2022, 21:31 Russian occupation forces have planted mines in and around the cities, towns and villages in eastern and southern Ukraine that have recently been liberated at around twice the density as in Kyiv and Chernihiv oblasts in spring.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Says Drone May Have Come From Grain Ship

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSeoul Stampede Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMusk’s Twitter Roils With Hate Speech as Trolls Test New LimitsPutin Stirs European Worry on Home Appliance Imports Stripped for ArmsUkraine Latest: Biden Calls Russian Grain Blockade ‘Outrageous’Kyiv’s allies were quick to condemn Russia’s decision to exit a UN-brokered deal to allow the export of Ukrainian grain from three Black Sea port

  • Willoughby woman sentenced to 15 months in prison for role in Jan. 6 Capitol breach

    Former Cleveland schools occupational therapist who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol sentenced to 15 months in prison

  • South Africa health minister hopes for more pharma investment

    The global inequity in vaccine distribution throughout the pandemic triggered calls for more decentralized manufacturing and distribution solutions, especially for low- and middle-income countries.

  • Oz campaign aired debate with Fetterman on mobile billboard outside of Biden event in PA

    Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Mehmet Oz’s campaign aired Tuesday’s debate with his Democratic opponent, John Fetterman, on a mobile billboard outside of a Democratic fundraiser with President Biden on Friday night. “Pennsylvanians deserve to see this debate as much as possible since John Fetterman ducked six others,” Oz’s communications director Brittany Yanick said in a…

  • 'Dead Kennedys' Drummer D.H. Peligro Dies After Fall At Home: Band

    Iconic drummer was reportedly declared dead at the scene.

  • ‘We can never forget’: Till movie sparks renewed conversations about the nation’s racist past

    With the release of director Chinonye Chukwu’s “Till,” the conversation of the nation’s racist history and violence toward Black people is being revisited.

  • This 'extremely soft' Barefoot Dreams blanket is on sale at Nordstrom

    Shoppers say this blanket is "luxurious" and "very calming."