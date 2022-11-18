‘In his perfect timing’: Mom searching for answers in son’s murder 11 years later gets sweet message

A local mother went door-to-door today looking for answers in the cold case murder of her son eleven years ago.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was in South Fulton County Friday, where Domain Taylor was shot to death as he was leaving a party on Pleasant Hill Road in 2011.

Taylor was in a car with a friend when three men pulled up beside the car and started shooting, police said. The friend who was driving, Derek Brown, tried to drive Taylor to the hospital but crashed the car. In 2013, he was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter.

No one else has been arrested in the case.

Taylor was Tammy Parrish’s oldest son. For years since his death, she’s used the grim anniversary to go door-to-door in the neighborhood where her son died, asking if anyone remembers what they saw that night.

“I’m still pushing through, and now I just want answers and closure for me and my family,” Parrish told Fernandes. “I’m gonna keep fighting, ya know. I’m not going to give up.”

On Friday, Parrish walked the neighborhood where her son was murdered searching for any information police may have missed more than a decade ago with his daughter. Alexis Taylor was only 11 years old when someone gunned her father down. She still remembers her dad and wears a picture of him around her neck.

“I still feel like that same 11-year-old girl that got that unbelievable news that her dad is gone,” Alexis Taylor said. “All I ask is, if anyone knows anything or can remember anything else, please come forward.”

This year, finding out new information that wasn’t the family’s only mission.

“I’m doing this so these young men and young women can know these guns is nothing to play with,” Parrish said. “Once you take a life, you can’t bring that person back.”

When she knocked on one door, a man and woman opened the door who said they had just moved to the area and didn’t know anything about the murder.

“Can I say something to you?” the woman who answered the door asked. “Do you know that God reveals everything in perfect timing? And justice meant to be served to him, so God is gonna give you the justice that your son so rightfully deserves in his perfect timing.”

Parrish and the woman hugged, and then Parrish said she didn’t need to knock on any more doors.