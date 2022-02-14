How To Make the Perfect Valentine’s Day Present With Gifts From the Drug Store

MarieKaz / Shutterstock.com

We made it through the holidays and managed our gift lists by shopping to the hilt online. Now it's February with Valentine's Day quickly approaching, which brings the new question of how we handle love in the third year of COVID-19.

While vaccines are slowly being administered, new, more infectious variants of the virus are making many feel no less apprehensive about going out to shop in stores. Running out to your local neighborhood boutiques or mall shops to pick up a quick last-minute gift just isn't what it used to be.

The solution here is one you probably drive by every day: Your local drug store. Most offer safe shopping experiences such as curbside pickup or delivery and have product selection far beyond the ultimate last resort of the grocery store.

If you're cringing at the thought of your sweetheart's face as you present a $4.99 box of chocolates, think again. Here is your guide to putting together a perfectly romantic, delight-inducing token of your love, safely procured -- which is the most caring thing you can do of all.

1. Flower Power

Skip the already-dying overpriced bouquet and pick up a potted flowering plant with some staying power. Walgreens is stocking a variety of potted flowers (prices vary) beginning in early February that will help you keep the love alive. Pair it with a custom 3?--3 Photo Cube ($29.99) that you can order and pick up the same day and a champagne scented candle ($12.99), and you've got a gift worthy of a spot on anyone's home office desk.

Shopping options: Curbside pickup or delivery via DoorDash and Postmates

2. Scents and Sweets

Drugstores have a surprisingly robust selection of pheromone-stimulating gifts that look like you really made the trip to a fancy department store. Walgreens has sale prices on scents like Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue ($39.99), Marc Jacobs Daisy ($60.79) and many other designer brands like Ralph Lauren, Burberry and Tiffany & Co. Add an unexpected and cheeky candy selection like Treat Street's Milk Chocolate Wonder Woman or The Perfect Man Decorated Milk Chocolate ($5.99 each) and you've got a perfectly wonderful gift.

Shopping options: Curbside pickup or delivery via DoorDash and Postmates

3. Light Up the Love

These cheery Valentine's Day Neon Lights from Walgreens ($10.99) will brighten things up at any time of year. They can help decorate your Valentine's Day decor or they make a great gift all on their own, especially combined with a pair of Heart Glasses ($3.99) that adds love to everything in your Valentine's view.

Shopping options: Curbside pickup or delivery via DoorDash and Postmates

4. Display of Affection

Walgreens' White Board ($5.99) can help you express your feelings (no card necessary!), and you can also show your affection with a festive light-up heart necklace ($3.99) and a take-everywhere Valentine's Day Mink Ceramic Mug ($7.99).

Shopping options: Curbside pickup or delivery via DoorDash and Postmates

5. Take Care of Your Heart

Gift your love with a selection of heart health vitamins (Rite Aid, prices vary) to help keep their ticker going strong. Omega supplements may help reduce the risk of coronary heart disease. You can support healthy blood pressure with nutritional supplements like fiber, CoQ10 and garlic (which won't kill the romantic mood, taken in capsule form). This gift may actually be an obvious drug store purchase, but it also shows that you care.

Combine your vitamins with something cozy and relaxing to promote better sleep, which is also essential to heart health. Try Nature's Truth Good Night Essential Oil Roll-On Blend ($6.99) or Guru Nanda Calming Sleep Essential Oil Blend ($6.49).

Shopping options: Delivery via Instacart or in-store

6. Aromatherapy

Bring the spa home with a scented oil diffuser like Art Naturals Essential Oil Diffuser ($14.99) from Rite Aid, which lights up in seven soothing colors and three different timer settings. Combine it with the Top 8 Essential Oil Blends ($15.99) to match your aromatherapy to whatever suits the mood.

Shopping options: Delivery via Instacart

7. Facial Hair, Don't Care

If your man's lockdown beard could use some TLC before you want to get next to it, set him up with some Duke Cannon Best Damn Beard Balm ($11.49), Best Damn Beard Wash ($11.49) and a 100% Natural Boar Bristle Cremo Beard Brush ($12.79), all available at CVS. While you're at it, soften up his hands too with a tub of Duke Cannon Bloody Knuckles Hand Repair Balm ($11.49), "formulated to repair the hands of workers, fighters, and world champions." You can now crown yourself as a world champion Valentine gifter.

Shopping options: Delivery via Instacart

8. Bath and Beyond

Bring the party to the bathtub with calming lavender scents combined with a sprinkle of fun with a set of Calm On Relaxing Duo Bath Salts & Confetti ($7.99). Let the pampering continue with some Harmony Hemp Signature 500mg CBD Massage Body Oil ($27.79). Both are available at CVS.

Shopping options: Delivery via Instacart

9. Fill Their Cups

Perfect for a couple you love is this Stackable Mug Set ($9.99) they can sip from while gazing at each other over morning coffee. Throw in a bag of Starbucks French Roast Ground ($11.99) or -- why not? -- a bottle of Barefoot Bubbly Pink Moscato Wine ($8.99). There are no rules here.

Shopping options: Curbside pickup or delivery via DoorDash and Postmates

10. Say It With Art

The beauty of custom photo wall art is that it always elicits "awws," even if you just thought of it that morning. Most national drugstore chains have same-day turnaround on custom photo prints and offer a variety of attractive display mounts. Check out the Wall Tiles from CVS Photo ($19.99+) or a 10?--14 Custom Puzzle from Walgreens ($34.99+) that comes packaged with your puzzle photo printed on the lid of a durable and adorable tin box.

Shopping options: Same-day pickup in-store

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How To Make the Perfect Valentine’s Day Present With Gifts From the Drug Store