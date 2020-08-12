    Advertisement

    Performance Food: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

    RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) on Wednesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $151.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

    The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $1.19 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 86 cents per share.

    The food distributor posted revenue of $5.77 billion in the period.

    For the year, the company reported a loss of $114.1 million, or $1.01 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $25.09 billion.

    Performance Food shares have decreased 33% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 21% in the last 12 months.

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFGC

