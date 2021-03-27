Performance Food Group Co Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Modestly Overvalued

By GF Value

The stock of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $57.41 per share and the market cap of $7.7 billion, Performance Food Group Co stock gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for Performance Food Group Co is shown in the chart below.


Because Performance Food Group Co is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 10.9% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 10.71% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Performance Food Group Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.13, which is worse than 76% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Defensive. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Performance Food Group Co at 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Performance Food Group Co is poor. This is the debt and cash of Performance Food Group Co over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Performance Food Group Co has been profitable 9 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $26.7 billion and loss of $1.42 a share. Its operating margin of -0.55% worse than 78% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Defensive. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Performance Food Group Co's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of Performance Food Group Co over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Performance Food Group Co's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 78% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Defensive%. Performance Food Group Co's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -22.8%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Defensive.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Performance Food Group Co's ROIC was -1.63, while its WACC came in at 10.26. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Performance Food Group Co is shown below:

In short, the stock of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC, 30-year Financials)shows every sign of being modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Defensive. To learn more about Performance Food Group Co stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here. To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener. This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

