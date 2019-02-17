Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) Investors Are Paying Above The Intrinsic Value

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

In this article I am going to calculate the intrinsic value of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) by taking the foreast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today’s value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in February 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

The method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second ‘steady growth’ period. To begin with we have to get estimates of the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount the sum of these cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate.

5-year cash flow forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF ($, Millions) $201.00 $169.00 $178.05 $187.57 $197.61 Source Analyst x1 Analyst x2 Est @ 5.35% Est @ 5.35% Est @ 5.35% Present Value Discounted @ 8.55% $185.17 $143.44 $139.22 $135.12 $131.14

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= US$734m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 5-year period we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (2.7%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.5%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$198m × (1 + 2.7%) ÷ (8.5% – 2.7%) = US$3.5b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = US$3.5b ÷ ( 1 + 8.5%)5 = US$2.3b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is US$3.1b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of $29.39. Compared to the current share price of $39.11, the stock is rather overvalued and not available at a discount at this time.

Important assumptions

I’d like to point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Performance Food Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.