Performance and increased space in the Mercedes-AMG A 35 sedan

Mercedes has unveiled a new, more muscled version of its A Class. Derived from the AMG A35 launched at the end of 2018, this sedan model is notable both for its performance and large amount of space.

After revealing the AMG A35 at the Paris Motor Show in 2018, Mercedes presents the "saloon" model, a sedan model with a much larger trunk. The engine of the AMG A 35 4MATIC Saloon has the same 2.0L 306hp four-cylinder turbo. Combined with a double-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive, this provides excellent performance, 0-60mph in just 4.8 seconds and a maximum speed of 155mph.

The vehicle features more space inside the cab and the trunk, which has a capacity of 420 liters compared to 370 for the A35 AMG. This model benefits from the latest advances made by Mercedes, including the MBUX multimedia system which can be voice-controlled using the request "Hey Mercedes."

The price and availability are yet to be announced.









