Is Performant Financial Corporation's (NASDAQ:PFMT) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers?

Lisa Im became the CEO of Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) in 2004. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Lisa Im's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Performant Financial Corporation has a market cap of US$38m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$424k for the year to December 2018. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at US$400k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under US$200m, and the median CEO total compensation was US$604k.

Next, let's break down remuneration compositions to understand how the industry and company compare with each other. On a sector level, around 22% of total compensation represents salary and 78% is other remuneration. According to our research, Performant Financial has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the broader sector.

That means Lisa Im receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a company that size. While this data point isn't particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance. You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Performant Financial has changed over time.

Is Performant Financial Corporation Growing?

Performant Financial Corporation has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 23% a year, over the last three years (measured with a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is down 3.4%.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that earnings per share are lower over three years. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Performant Financial Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 69% over three years, some Performant Financial Corporation shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Lisa Im is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

After looking at EPS and total shareholder returns, it's certainly hard to argue the company has performed well, since both metrics are down. Few would argue that it's wise for the company to pay any more, before returns improve. On another note, Performant Financial has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

