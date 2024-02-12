Performers shine at New Jerusalem Revival Center's talent show

Feb. 12—Five winners were named at the New Jerusalem Revival Center's talent show on Friday evening, getting the chance to audition for the Apollo Theater's Amateur Night.

They are:

—Cameron McWilson

—Chloe Long

—Priscilla Green

—Felix Cuevas Rodriguez

—Taryn Shepherd

The show was organized by Pastor Lomax Barnes and Deborah Hicks.

Prior to their performances, Niagara Falls singer Marsha McWilson held a workshop of singing and vocal coaching for the attendees, with Marchon Hamilton also providing vocal coaching.

The auditions for Amateur Night will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 24. Pastor Barnes will be renting a van to drive the winners to New York City, then back to Niagara Falls once the auditions are complete.