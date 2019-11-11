Do You Like The Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce Company Limited (NSE:PKTEA) At This P/E Ratio?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use The Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce Company Limited's (NSE:PKTEA) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce has a P/E ratio of 8.83, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 11.3%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce:

P/E of 8.83 = ₹137.00 ÷ ₹15.51 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce has a lower P/E than the average (14.2) P/E for companies in the food industry.

This suggests that market participants think Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce shrunk earnings per share by 12% over the last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 27%.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce's Balance Sheet

Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce's net debt is 55% of its market cap. This is enough debt that you'd have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Bottom Line On Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce's P/E Ratio

Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce trades on a P/E ratio of 8.8, which is below the IN market average of 13.3. When you consider that the company has significant debt, and didn't grow EPS last year, it isn't surprising that the market has muted expectations.