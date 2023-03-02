A perilous UK economic outlook presents stunning buying opportunities

Robert Stephens
·4 min read
Many investors find it difficult to buy shares when the outlook for the economy is at its most perilous. They naturally fear losses on any new investments and worry they will be made to look foolish by falling stock prices that are deemed to have been obvious with the benefit of hindsight.

However, a downbeat economic outlook, such as that currently faced by the UK, creates a stunning buying opportunity for long-term investors. A 0pc GDP growth rate in the fourth quarter of 2022,
and widespread expectations of recession this year amid double-digit inflation and rising interest rates, have caused weak market sentiment that means investors can buy high-quality stocks at
extremely attractive prices.

Crucially, no previous economic downturn has ever lasted in perpetuity. The stock market has therefore fully recovered, and made new record highs, following even the most severe recessions on
record, including those induced by the global financial crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic. Given that buying low and selling high is the central aim when investing in shares, investors who can
suppress their fear, worry and inertia to purchase stocks now are extremely likely to be well-rewarded as an economic recovery takes hold in the coming years.

In Questor’s view, investment trusts such as Henderson Smaller Companies are an obvious means of capitalising on low valuations prompted by investor negativity in response to the UK’s gloomy
economic outlook.

Although its name suggests holdings will be dominated by small-cap shares, it defines smaller companies as any stock outside the FTSE 100. Therefore, many of its holdings, including Oxford
Instruments, Bellway and Watches of Switzerland, are mid-cap stocks with which many readers will be familiar. A mixture of mid and small-cap stocks means the trust’s level of risk and volatility are
likely to be lower than those of pure play small-cap funds due to the relative size, scale and financial strength of larger companies.

In addition to many of its holdings being cheap at present due to the UK’s downbeat short-term economic prospects, buyers of the trust also benefit from a 10pc discount to net asset value. This is
slightly wider than an 8pc average discount over the past five years and, with an economic recovery likely to ultimately take place, the trust’s discount is set to narrow as investor sentiment gradually
improves. Indeed, this took place in the latter part of 2020 when the trust’s discount narrowed to less than 1pc as investors became increasingly upbeat about the macroeconomic outlook.

The trust aims to purchase high-quality growth stocks when they trade at attractive prices. Given the lack of near-term growth prospects across many industries and the relative unpopularity of growth-focused funds in an era of interest rate rises, it is somewhat unsurprising that the trust’s share price has declined by 12pc over the past year.

However, it has still delivered a 39pc capital gain since first being tipped by this column in September 2016. And over the past decade, its 174pc capital return is 72 percentage points greater
than that of the Numis Smaller Companies excluding Investment Companies index, which is its benchmark. In fact, it has outperformed its benchmark in 16 of the past 19 years.

Although further gains may prove elusive in the short run as the initial shock of rapid interest rate rises on consumer spending and business confidence takes time to dissipate, the trust’s long-term
approach means it is well-placed for an eventual economic recovery. With gearing currently standing at around 12pc, its returns will be magnified in a rising stock market.

Despite raising dividends for 19 consecutive years, the trust’s 2.7pc yield and focus on growth stocks means it is unlikely to appeal to income-seeking investors in an era of monetary policy tightening.

Likewise, the fact that its holdings are UK-listed companies means it is unlikely to be of interest to investors who are unable to look beyond the UK economy’s downbeat near-term outlook.

For those investors who can look ahead to brighter economic prospects, the rewards are likely to be significant. When GDP growth will revert to its historical average is clearly a known unknown, but
with a solid track record of returns, a wide range of mid and small-cap UK stocks and a large discount to net asset value, the trust is a worthwhile means of capitalising on a recovery.

Questor says: buy

Ticker: HSL

Share price at close: xp/£xx.xx

Read the latest Questor column on telegraph.co.uk every Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 6am.

Read Questor’s rules of investment before you follow our tips

