Comment period opens for CU Boulder report on state emergency alerts

Dec. 12—Public comment is open until Dec. 20 on a draft report of the state's existing emergency alert practices and recommendations on how to strengthen future alerts to be more inclusive.

The University of Colorado Boulder's Natural Hazards Center drafted the report after the Colorado State Legislature passed a bill directing the center to assess current emergency alert practices and identify solutions for non-English speakers and people with disabilities.

To submit comments on the report or for more information, visit tinyurl.com/39efvanf.