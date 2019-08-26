Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Perion Network's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Perion Network had US$20.8m of debt at June 2019, down from US$40.8m a year prior. However, it does have US$42.1m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$21.3m.

How Strong Is Perion Network's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Perion Network had liabilities of US$65.7m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$40.7m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$42.1m and US$39.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$25.3m.

Of course, Perion Network has a market capitalization of US$155.9m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Perion Network boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

One way Perion Network could vanquish its debt would be if it stops borrowing more but conitinues to grow EBIT at around 15%, as it did over the last year. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Perion Network's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Perion Network may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Perion Network actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing up

Although Perion Network's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$21m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$35m, being 230% of its EBIT. So we don't have any problem with Perion Network's use of debt.