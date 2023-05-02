Perjury charge dropped against man charged in connection to Katelyn Markham death investigation

May 2—HAMILTON — A felony perjury charge has been been dismissed against a Fairfield man accused of lying during official proceedings in connection with the investigation into the 2011 death of Katelyn Markham.

Jonathan Palmerton, 35, was arraigned Feb. 22 in Butler County Common Pleas Court for perjury after his arrest on a sealed indictment. He has been free on $50,000 cash or surety and bond was posted within hours of the arraignment.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said during today's hearing he requested the charge be dismissed for now because of the circumstances of Palmerton's case and that of John Carter, who is charged with murder, that will not allow Palmerton's case to be tried before Carter, which is not set until June 2024.

And it is unlikely Palmerton's case would be continued until after Carter's case is litigated.

Gmoser said he plans to refile the charge against Palmerton after the Carter trial.

"I moved for a dismissal in this case because there is an inherent conflict in listing Mr. Palmerton as a potential witness in the Carter case and asking him to testify in advance of the Carter case (in his own trial if he wishes to take the stand)," Gmoser told the Journal-News.

Judge Jennifer McElfresh dismissed the charge at the prosecution's request. Palmerton was released from his GPS monitor and requirement to report to pretrial services.