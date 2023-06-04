Perjury charges allege Waseca mayor resided outside city before election

Jun. 4—WASECA — Charges filed against Waseca's mayor allege he didn't live within city limits before his 2022 election victory.

Randy Lee Zimmerman, 48, was charged last week with two counts of felony perjury in Waseca County District Court. The charges accuse him of making a "false material statement, not believing it to be true, in a writing which is required or authorized by law to be under oath or affirmation."

The charges generally center around whether Zimmerman lived at a residence within Waseca, which the charges allege belonged to a relative, for at least 30 days before the election, or if he lived in a residence just outside the city limits in Woodville Township, according to a criminal complaint.

Zimmerman declined to comment on the charges when reached by phone.

The city is aware of the charges, said Waseca City Manager Carl Sonnenberg in a statement.

"He has not been convicted at this time and has the right to be presumed innocent," he stated. "The city will continue to monitor this situation."

The complaint states Zimmerman swore or affirmed he lived at the residence within city limits on his affidavit of candidacy in August and listed it as his new address when registering to vote on Election Day in Waseca on Nov. 8.

On voter registration applications, signees swear or affirm they reside at the address provided. Applications include language stating that "giving false information" is a punishable felony.

Zimmerman won the November election with 1,397 votes, or 43%, beating out his closest challengers, Gary Conrath and Matthew Petsinger. Conrath received 1,158 votes, or 35.6%, while Petsinger received 589 votes, or 18.1%.

About a week after the election, on Nov. 14, the city received a complaint questioning Zimmerman's residency and accusing him of not living in the city.

The city forwarded the complaint to the Albert Lea Police Department to conduct an investigation about two days later.

The investigation reportedly found Zimmerman and his family list the residence in Woodville Township — which for mailing purposes has a Waseca address — on their driver's licenses and vehicle registration. Zimmerman did purchase a residential lot in Waseca on Oct. 6, the complaint states, but it was "unimproved," indicating it's vacant.

Investigators spoke to Zimmerman on Dec. 28, the complaint states, and they reported him saying his intent was to move into the city if he was elected. His plan was to break ground on the lot in spring 2023, according to the complaint.

The complaint states acquiring the lot before the election was "not enough to establish residence" within the city of Waseca and his residence Nov. 8 and the 30 days prior was instead in Woodville Township.

The relative's address that he's accused of listing on his candidacy affidavit and voter registration, meanwhile, was reportedly where he grew up. He stated he uses it as his mailing address, according to investigators.

Although he changed his mailing address to the residence in the city on Oct. 5, the charges allege he didn't live there before the election, as his sworn oaths claimed, and didn't intend to live there. His relative is listed as the property's owner, and city electric and water service is under the same name.

Zimmerman's first appearance in court is set for July 18.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola

