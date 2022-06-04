Perjury charges for Harmony Montgomery stepmother

Jun. 4—The estranged wife of Harmony Montgomery's father was arrested again this week.

Manchester Police Department Chief Allen Aldenberg confirmed Saturday that Kayla Montgomery, stepmother of missing girl Harmony Montgomery, has been arrested and charged with two counts of perjury for lying to a grand jury.

Police and state prosecutors have not disclosed what they believe Montgomery lied about.

The arrest, first reported by WMUR, comes just over a month after Kayla Montgomery was released from the Valley Street jail, where she was held after being arrested for welfare fraud and a charge of receiving a stolen firearm.

Kayla Montgomery has been jailed since she was arrested in early January, shortly after police announced the search for Harmony, on charges of welfare fraud for receiving benefits meant for Harmony after the little girl went missing. Prosecutors have since charged Kayla Montgomery with receiving firearms stolen by Adam Montgomery — charges unrelated to Harmony's disappearance.

A judge had initially set bail for Kayla Montgomery at $5,000, and said she could be released if she entered a residential drug treatment program. But unable to come up with the cash, and after no treatment programs agreed to accept her, a judge agreed to release her on her personal recognizance.

Montgomery had been required to check in every day with Manchester police as part of the conditions of her release.

On Saturday, The state Attorney General's office confirmed Kayla Montgomery was in custody, but did not elaborate.

"More to come on Monday," wrote spokesman Michael Garrity in an email to reporters.