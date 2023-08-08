Perjury trial opening arguments set for former top Madigan aide who allegedly tried to shield boss

Opening arguments in the perjury trial of Democratic insider Tim Mapes are finally set to begin Wednesday, when prosecutors are expected to outline allegations that he lied to a federal grand jury to protect his powerful former boss, ex-House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Jurors were chosen Tuesday afternoon after a longer-than-expected selection process. U.S. District Judge John Kness originally had expressed hopes that attorneys could present their opening remarks as early as Monday.

In all, 56 prospective jurors were interviewed before the final 12 were chosen along with three alternates. The trial is expected to last up to three weeks.

The jury includes an ultrasound technician, a meteorologist for a local TV station, and a man who volunteered to pass out campaign signs for Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas.

After a backroom meeting regarding jurors late Tuesday, Mapes strode through a door from beside the judge’s bench followed by his defense team and prosecutors, re-entering the courtroom with the same determined clip he often used while traversing the Illinois House floor.

Prosecutors said in court they plan to call former House Majority Leader Greg Harris, D-Chicago, as a witness Wednesday morning. And unless Mapes’ defense team succeeds in their objections, prosecutors also intend to play at least two recorded phone calls: One between Harris and Madigan loyalist Michael McClain, and another in which McClain and Rep. Bob Rita, D-Blue Island, discuss gambling legislation.

The jury selection process this week often homed in on prospective jurors’ political activities. One potential juror said Tuesday he has donated to the Illinois Democratic Party, which inspired Mapes to scribble notes intensely. Another said he grew up with the grandchild of perennial right-wing candidate Chad Koppie. Neither man made the jury. On Monday, memorably, one potential juror wrote in her questionnaire that Madigan and “all his friends” should go to jail. She was promptly dismissed.

Mapes’ perjury and attempted obstruction of justice charges are tied to allegations that he lied to a March 2021 grand jury in hopes of shielding Madigan in a widespread corruption scandal.

His allegedly misleading statements did not stop Madigan from being indicted on racketeering charges along with McClain, a former lobbyist and longtime Madigan confidant. They face trial next year.

Mapes, 68, is accused of failing to give truthful answers to prosecution questions about the relationship between Madigan and McClain.

Mapes has pleaded not guilty to both the perjury and attempted obstruction counts. The latter charge calls for up to 20 years in federal prison, while lying to a grand jury carries a five-year maximum prison sentence.

According to prosecutors, Mapes lied repeatedly to grand jurors, contending he couldn’t recall anything relevant about Madigan’s relationship with McClain.

While Mapes is hardly a household name outside the state’s political circles, his indictment marked an intriguing power play by the U.S. attorney’s office in what has become one of the biggest political corruption scandals in state history.

Attorneys for Mapes have maintained federal authorities were attempting to squeeze him to give up information to bolster the prosecution’s case against Madigan.

In the Madigan-McClain case, prosecutors allege Madigan was at the top of a criminal enterprise aimed at enriching himself and his cronies and maintaining his nearly unfettered political power. Madigan and McClain have pleaded not guilty.

McClain also was convicted of bribery conspiracy earlier this year in the “ComEd Four” trial. Along with three others, he was found guilty on charges related to a scheme to bribe Madigan to win his support for the utility’s legislative agenda in Springfield.

Prosecutors at the Mapes trial may play secret recordings of a conversation with a member of Madigan’s inner circle regarding proposed legislation to transfer state property in Chinatown over to the city, part of an alleged scheme to bring business to Madigan’s property-tax law firm.

Jurors also may hear evidence, including wiretap recordings, related to a wide range of insider Springfield dealings, from the Chinatown proposal to a series of 2018 #MeToo allegations that brought down some Madigan allies, including Mapes.

Madigan in June 2018 ousted Mapes from his top roles as chief of staff, House clerk and executive director of the Madigan-run Democratic Party of Illinois. It happened just hours after a downstate staffer accused Mapes of sexual harassment and fostering a “culture of sexism, harassment and bullying.” Mapes disputed the allegations.

Mapes’ indictment in May 2021 caught many by surprise, particularly since he was granted immunity from prosecution by the U.S. attorney’s office and warned by the chief judge before his grand jury testimony that failing to answer truthfully could result in criminal charges against him.

Mapes is receiving just under $150,000 a year in a taxpayer-supported state pension. Since his ouster in 2018, he has received $711,282 in pension benefits, according to the state’s pension system.

