Perkasie couple scammed customers out of nearly $118K in furniture scheme: police

An investigation led to the arrest of a husband and wife in an alleged custom furniture scheme that police say duped dozens of customers out of nearly $118,000.

Amanda Smallacombe, 34, and Austin D. Smallacombe, 35, of Perkasie, were arraigned for orchestrating the scam and were charged with a litany of felony offenses, including theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception and receiving stolen property.

Pair worked scam out of Perkasie location

Investigators said the duo operated out of A&A Custom Furniture in Perkasie.

Hilltown Township police received a complaint last July from a resident who said he paid the couple $4,300 that prior January for custom dining furniture.

The customer was told it would take 10-12 weeks for the furniture to be built and delivered, but never received the it. Instead of the furniture, investigators contend the Smallacombes fed the customer a string of lies before ultimately promising a refund.

The customer never received the refund. Investigators allege the couple instead spent the money on personal expenses.

And since receiving that initial complaint, investigators with the Bedminste, Hilltown and Newtown Township police have interviewed more than 40 additional alleged victims who were from Bucks, Berks, Carbon, Chester, Delaware, and Philadelphia counties.

Many victims submitted large deposits online for the furniture. Investigators said in most cases, the victims didn’t receive the furniture they ordered, and, in other instances, they received furniture of very poor quality and with numerous build defects.

Those customers reported loses totaling $117,880.40.

Amanda and Austin Smallacombe charged

The pair were also charged with undertaking deceptive business practices; making false statement to induce agreement for home improvement practices; receiving advance payment for services and failing to perform; criminal use of a communication facility; and criminal conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking.

Amanda and Austin Smallacombe were both committed to the Bucks County Correctional Facility. Austin Smallacombe's bail is set at $900,000 bail with a 10 percent release. Amanda Smallacombe's initially received a $500,000 bail with a 10 percent release, but her bail was later reduced.

They next have preliminary hearings scheduled for July 10 before Magisterial District Judge Gary Gambardella.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Perkasie couple charged with scamming customers in furniture scheme